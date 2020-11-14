Trying to have a COVID-safe Thanksgiving? Here’s your checklist before the holidays.

New daily COVID-19 cases nationwide are at an all-time high. North Carolina set a new record for daily cases Wednesday, reporting 3,119 new infections.

In light of the surge in cases in North Carolina and around the country, public health officials are urging people to limit travel and indoor gatherings for Thanksgiving. This year, they say, it’s safer not to have large meals with people who aren’t in your immediate household.

But if you are planning to gather with family for the holiday, and trying to do so in a lower-risk way, here are some answers to common questions.

What makes a holiday gathering safe or risky?

Gathering indoors for extended periods of time has consistently proven to be the most common avenue for viral transmission of COVID-19. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and other health officials advise hosting gatherings outdoors when possible, keeping the guest list small, as well as wearing a mask, staying six feet apart and washing your hands. Guests who are more vulnerable to COVID-19 should consider attending gatherings virtually.

In North Carolina, the state is under Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase 3 executive order. As of Nov. 13, the mass gathering limit indoors is 10 people. The outdoor mass gathering limits is 50.

The new indoor limits applies to in-home gatherings, social events and other occasions that aren’t exempt from the order. For example, families of more than 10 people who live together are exempt. So are worship and religious gatherings, though people are encouraged to wear masks and maintain social distancing at such events.

Some states have quarantines or travel restrictions. Does North Carolina?

No. North Carolina currently doesn’t have plans to enact a quarantine or travel ban, Cooper said at a press conference this week.

But leaders are encouraging people, and out-of-state visitors, to download the free SlowCovidNC app, which helps with the state’s contact tracing efforts. The app, which does not collect personal information, uses Bluetooth to notify people if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 — if that person has shared the result in the app.

The app had been downloaded more than 360,100 times as of Thursday, according to DHHS. There have been 124 individuals who have notified others of their positive test results. The app has sent a total of 871 exposure notifications to date, DHHS said.

Should I get tested before seeing family? Is that enough?

If you’re planning on traveling or gathering with family, the state recommends getting a test three to four days ahead of time, said Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

But tests can miss some infections, and a negative test only gives information for that point in time, Cohen adds.

“Even if you have a negative test it’s not a free pass,” Cohen during a press conference Thursday.

Even if all family members test negative, people should still take other precautions to make gatherings low risk.

While testing turnaround time is about two days, according to the DHHS website, make sure to plan ahead to get a test. Community testing sites can be found on the DHHS website at covid19.ncdhhs.gov.

With COVID-19 making indoor dinners with friends a potential health risk, Jennifer Fliss, front left, held a socially-distanced Rosh Hashanah supper with neighbors in her Seattle driveway this year, as seen in this photo from Sept. 19, 2020. She’ll likely do the same for Thanksgiving this year. Jennifer Fliss AP

How else should I prepare for gathering with family?

Ask all guests to avoid contact with people outside of their households for 14 days before the gathering. Remind guests to stay home if they have been exposed to COVID-19 in the last 14 days. All guests should screen for symptoms the day before the event and stay home if they’re not feeling well.

How can I prepare for hosting visitors?

Clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces like door handles, sink handles and bathroom surfaces before guests arrive and during the event. If you can’t have your gathering outside, make sure the room is well ventilated by opening windows and doors.

Arrange tables and chairs to allow people from different households to be 6 feet apart. Limit the number of people going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared.

How can I talk about COVID-19 safety with family members who might be less concerned?

Crystal Schiller, professor of psychiatry at UNC School of Medicine, suggests a four-step approach to talking about COVID-19 safety with family members. The first step: Identify the surge in COVID-19 cases across the state. Next, tell your family how you’re feeling about it.

“So I feel a little anxious about getting together knowing that we could be putting ourselves at risk,” Schiller offered as a possible way to discuss the issues. She spoke Thursday during a UNC Health media briefing on holiday preparations.

Third, make a specific request, whether that’s that you don’t meet in person this year, or that you gather outdoors or at a distance. Finally, Schiller says to reinforce your position.

“Basically to say, ‘I feel really confident that we can find a way to spend the holiday together so that everyone can feel comfortable, and I know that’s important to you too,’” Schiller said.

What should college students who plan to go home do now?

College students should limit activities and interactions for 14 days before returning home. Students should also get tested.

Cooper announced Thursday that the state is providing nearly 75,000 COVID-19 tests to public and private colleges and universities across the state in advance of Thanksgiving and holiday break. The state is also working with local health departments in some counties to host community testing events near campuses.

