North Carolina sets new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations for 2nd day in a row

For the second day in a row, North Carolina set a new record for hospitalizations due to the coronavirus Thursday.

There are currently 1,279 people hospitalized, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, with 97% of the state’s hospitals reporting.

Wednesday’s then-record high was 1,251 hospitalizations.

North Carolina reported an additional 2,893 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, bringing the total to 303,454. The state surpassed 300,000 cases less than two months since it passed 200,000 in September.

Thursday’s count is lower than the state’s record for daily COVID-19 cases set Wednesday, when 3,119 were reported in one day.

Cases are surging across the country. Weekly infection reports reached record levels in more than half the country in early November, according to The New York Times.

In just eight days, the U.S. broke the record for most new cases in a single day five times. The country reached an all-time high daily tally of 142,860 cases Wednesday.

Hospitalization numbers increase

The state still has ample hospital space for patients across the state, Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday. But public health officials are concerned that the surge will continue as the weather gets colder and as people gather for the holidays.

Cooper ordered Phase 3 restrictions to continue into early December and lowered the limit on indoor crowds to 10 people from 25.

Nationwide, 65,368 people were hospitalized on Wednesday up from Tuesday’s record of 61,964, according to the Covid Tracking Project. Hospitals across the country are facing increasing strain.

In North Carolina, there are 4,780 empty hospital beds and 443 empty ICU beds.