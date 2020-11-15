Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Nov. 15

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 309,000

At least 309,118 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 4,756 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday reported 3,885 new COVID-19 cases, far higher than the 1,779 new cases reported on Friday and 2,893 on Thursday. Saturday’s case count set a single-day record in North Carolina. Previously the record was 3,119 cases, reported on Wednesday.

The record-breaking day came after a one-time adjustment from the health department in the way new cases are reported on its website.

It’s unclear how the change impacted Saturday’s figures. On Friday, the health department noted that its daily report gave a smaller total due to using a shorter time window — 10 hours instead of 24 hours — meaning some cases reported in Saturday’s total may have been positive tests entered from labs late Thursday.

Thirty-six deaths were reported Saturday.

At least 1,425 people were hospitalized Saturday. Health officials expected to see a “one-time increase in hospitalizations and a continued higher number” of patients as they followed new rules from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About 7.9% of tests were reported positive on Saturday. That’s above the 5% target set by health officials.

UNC expert warns about winter

Ralph Baric, a UNC professor and one of the world’s preeminent coronavirus researchers, told The News & Observer that the pandemic is likely to get worse before it gets better and that cases could surge in the United States over the winter.

“We are looking at five months of extensive and rapid virus spread,” Baric said. “The good news is there is a light at the end of (the) tunnel.”

But that “light” — the Pfizer vaccine candidate that has so far shown promising results — won’t be ready for weeks or months.

“I think it is important [to note] that before vaccines become widely delivered, that we are looking at about 250,000 more deaths in the U.S., despite the development of new drugs,” Baric said. “That is probably going to still occur because of the massive increases in cases.”

Wake parents upset about spectator ban

Some parents in Wake County are angry about the school system’s ban on spectators at athletics and performing arts events.

The school system has told families spectators won’t be allowed to attend sporting events and that arts groups can only do virtual performances because of COVID-19.

Now, parents are bombarding school leaders with letters, emails and phone calls requesting that the ban be lifted, The N&O reports. More than 1,000 people have signed an online petition, and more than 1,000 have joined a Facebook group.

Superintendent Cathy Moore said district administrators could recommend a plan on Tuesday to begin allowing spectators at events.

“We know that it’s important for families to be able to attend their student-athletes’ events,” Moore said at this week’s board meeting. “We also know that we’re going to have some limitations.”

COVID-19 business grants went to country clubs

North Carolina’s Job Retention Grants went to a dozen companies headquartered elsewhere and 22 country clubs and golf clubs, among others, according to data released by the N.C. Chamber of Commerce.

The $60.5 million state grant was intended for businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19, but it required recipients to have kept at least 90% of their workforce during the pandemic. That meant few restaurants, hotels, nail salons and bars qualified, The N&O reported.

International logistics firm XPO was the largest beneficiary of the program in North Carolina — four of the Fortune 500 company’s affiliates received $769,258. The company is headquartered in Connecticut.

Twenty-two country clubs, golf clubs and at least one yacht club were given $5.45 million in Job Retention Grants. That’s about 9% of the program’s total funding.

A few advocacy groups, including the N.C. Chamber, the N.C. Medical Society, the N.C. Psychiatric Association and the N.C. Association of School Administrators, also received money from the program.