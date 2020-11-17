Red, orange and yellow: NC launches new COVID-19 county alerts to help curb surges

Gov. Roy Cooper announced a new county alert system Tuesday to gauge COVID-19 spread at the county level throughout the state — and to help government officials and residents understand what actions may be needed to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The alert system will be tiered into three levels: Yellow means Significant Community Spread; Orange means Substantial Community Spread; and Red means Critical Community Spread.

There will be three factors to determine where a county ranks: rate of new cases, percentage of tests returned positive and impact on hospitals within the county.

“This county alert system shows our viral hotspots,” Cooper said Tuesday at a press conference. “But let me be clear, the whole state is experiencing widespread transmission. Cases across the country are surging, forcing states to go backward. Right now our metrics are increasing, not surging. But a surge can happen quickly.”

Ten counties are currently classified as red and 43 are classified as orange. The rest of the counties are yellow.

Johnston County is the only county in the Triangle area to be in the orange zone. All other Triangle counties are yellow.

The system follows standards created by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

The report will be updated on a monthly basis.

The state has included recommendations for enforcement for each counties, but especially for orange and red counties.

“Right now, these are strong recommendations,” Cooper said. “However, if our metrics keep moving in the wrong direction, the state could impose additional orders, either at a local or statewide level. As numbers worsen, we need to treat this virus like the deadly threat it still is.”

To be classified as an Orange county, there must be between 100 and 200 new cases per 100,000 people in last 14 days. The percentage of tests returned positive must be between 8% and 10%, and there must be a moderate impact on the county’s hospitals.

To be classified as a red county, there must be over 200 new cases per 100,000 people in last 14 days. The percentage of tests returned positive must be over 10% and there must be a high impact on the county’s hospitals.

The impact on the county’s hospitals are gauged by the percentage of hospitalizations related to COVID-19, emergency department visits due to the virus, the amount of critical staffing shortages over the previous 14 days, and the number of staffed open hospital beds.

Rising number of cases

There have been 317,495 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, with 276,132 people presumed recovered as of Monday.

Hospitalizations reached a new high on Tuesday at 1,501 along with a new record high of seven-day average of new cases.

Last week, Cooper extended Phase 3 of reopening and reduced the limit on indoor gatherings from 25 people to 10. Outdoor gathering limits remain at 50 people.

“The science shows that the transmission of this virus is much greater indoors,” Cooper told reporters last week. “And the more people who are gathered, the easier this virus can spread. We saw increasing spread from social gatherings in October.”

N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen told reporters last week that if the states’ coronavirus trends cannot stay stable, they will need to go backwards on restrictions. Phase 3 is set to expire Dec. 4.

Other states that loosened restrictions faster have imposed new rules recently as cases spike across the country.

Cohen said at Tuesday’s press conference that North Carolina officials “hope to avoid taking such actions.”

The guidance comes just a week before Thanksgiving and as a warning to those who are considering traveling or being around those outside their immediate household.

As states in the Midwest have become COVID-19 hot spots, Cohen said last week they are clearly struggling and running out of hospital capacity.

In North Carolina, health officials are seeing increasing viral spread in rural areas.

Cohen said last week those rural communities largely were spared earlier in the year, but are being hit now, especially as people let their guard down.