COVID vaccine coming to NC soon, Cooper says. Here’s what that means for Charlotte

North Carolina finally has some good news related to the coronavirus pandemic — the state expects to be able to receive and distribute COVID-19 vaccines within “just a few weeks.”

The state is expecting to receive coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer, Gov. Roy Cooper said in a news conference Tuesday. The vaccines require “ultra-cold storage,” so health care providers with the capability to store the viruses have been identified across the state, Cooper said.

Both of Charlotte’s major hospital systems, Atrium Health and Novant Health, will be ready to receive and distribute the Pfizer vaccine, according to the two systems. Both hospital systems have already placed orders for the refrigeration units needed to store the Pfizer vaccines.

Atrium will be able to store up to 300,000 doses and Novant will be able to store about 180,000 doses, the Observer has previously reported.

The state will prioritize health care workers for vaccines first, state Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said Tuesday.

But additional high risk adults could start getting vaccinations by January, Cohen said.

“Having a safe vaccine within reach is an extraordinary achievement,” Cohen said. “But at the same time, it is not a quick fix. It will take several months to have enough supplies so that anyone can readily get a vaccine.”

Some experts have worried public mistrust of vaccines will limit the number of people willing to get a vaccine. But Cooper said he will line up to get the new coronavirus vaccine.

“When it’s my turn to get this vaccine, I’ll be ready to roll up my sleeves,” Cooper said.

This is a developing story