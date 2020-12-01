NC sees record COVID-19 hospitalizations for 4th day, with 2,000+ patients for 1st time

North Carolina hit a record-high number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients for the fourth day in a row Tuesday as positive tests continue to surge.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 2,033 people in hospitals statewide, the first time that number has crossed 2,000 since the pandemic began in March.

Also on Tuesday, DHHS said the rate of positive COVID-19 tests is now at 10.2% — more than twice the level state health officials are seeking.

North Carolina had set records for the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients for the last three days in a row, going from 1,840 to 1,966.

On Nov. 1, by contrast, that number stood at 1,140.

DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen has noted that reporting requirements have changed for North Carolina hospitals. But even without those changes, state health officials worry that cold weather and holiday gatherings will continue to tax the state’s medical staff.

Gov. Roy Cooper and his coronavirus task force will hold a press conference to update the state’s response at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Meanwhile, DHHS reported 367,395 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its daily dashboard, up 2,883 from Monday’s total.

Deaths rose to 5,284 statewide, up 23 from Monday.

The state has also updated its list of COVID-19 clusters, which now total 925 across North Carolina, bringing 89 related deaths.

The category that remains highest for clusters statewide remains colleges and universities, which have reported 200, and religious gatherings, which have seen 121 across the state.

Restaurants, meanwhile, have seen 27 clusters with three more in bars, still closed to customers indoors.