Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Dec. 3

Daily hospitalizations hit another record

At least 371,594 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 5,366 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 4,199 new COVID-19 cases, up from 2,883 reported the day before.

Eighty-two additional deaths were reported Tuesday.

At least 2,039 people in North Carolina were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, the fifth consecutive day of record highs and the second time the state reported more than 2,000 coronavirus patients during the pandemic.

About 11.4% of tests were reported positive as of Monday, the latest day for which data are available. That’s above the 5% target set by health officials.

Families have until Monday to apply for $335 COVID check

Qualified families in North Carolina have until 2 p.m. Monday to apply for a $335 COVID-19 relief check from the state, thanks to a court order last month extending the deadline to apply.

To apply for the money meant to help offset costs brought on by the pandemic, families can go to 335forNC.com or call 800-215-5988.

North Carolina’s Extra Credit grant program was signed into law in early September, the Charlotte Observer reported. About 1 million households qualified automatically and have received the checks.

But there are tens of thousands of families in the state who didn’t earn enough in 2019 to file a state tax return, meaning they had to apply for the money. The program initially had an Oct. 15 application deadline, but a lawsuit filed on behalf of nonprofit groups and several low-income residents prompted a Wake County judge to push the deadline back.

More than 10,000 families have since applied under the new deadline, Charlotte lawyer Adam Doerr told the Observer.

Creator of Slim Jim recipe dies from COVID-19 complications

Alonzo T. “Lon” Adams II, a Raleigh food scientist who created Slim Jim, has died from complications of the coronavirus in North Carolina.

The 95-year-old died Saturday in Raleigh, The News & Observer reported, citing his obituary.

“It feels wrong to say that it’s shocking that someone that old passed away, but it really was shocking,” Andrew Adams, his 29-year-old grandson, told The N&O on Tuesday.

“For someone to have been so healthy before the pandemic, and then just that rapidly be diagnosed and passing away, it was pretty shocking,” he said.

Adams contracted the coronavirus at the assisted living facility where he resided. He tested positive and died about a week later, his grandson said.

Adams was born in Iowa and served in World War II. He attended school at St. Ambrose College and received a master’s degree from Iowa State University. Adams moved to Raleigh shortly thereafter, where he created the current formula for the Slim Jim meat snack.

His business card listed him as the “Director of Meat Technology.”

Alonzo “Lon” T. Adams II in 2019. Adams created the recipe for Slim Jim snacks. He died Nov. 28, 2020. Courtesy of the Adams family

Some UNC faculty call for remote spring semester

Dozens of UNC-Chapel Hill faculty members signed a letter pushing for online classes in the spring as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations rise in North Carolina.

“Given current conditions and UNC’s track record, the plans for spring are doomed to repeat too many of the failures of the fall,” the group said in a letter published Wednesday in The Daily Tar Heel.

Faculty members say housing and in-person classes should be available in certain circumstances, The News & Observer reported. Those who work on campus should get hazard pay and personal protective equipment, according to the group.

UNC plans to offer in-person and online classes starting in January, when it will mandate COVID-19 tests for students and other people returning to campus. The school was among several in the state that transitioned to online learning when cases rose early on in the fall semester.

Audit criticizes COVID-19 relief spending

An audit was critical of the way North Carolina education officials spent money meant to help students during the coronavirus pandemic.

The N.C. Department of Public Instruction didn’t monitor to make sure funds from the federal CARES Act “accomplished exactly what they were meant to be spent for,” according to State Auditor Beth Wood.

The money was meant for student meals and a “summer supplemental learning program,” The News & Observer reported Wednesday.

“We fully stand by how we distributed nutrition funds,” the education department said in a statement. “Additional requirements that some would demand would have likely risked that already vulnerable children across NC would have gone hungry. Put another way, when it comes to trying to feed hungry children during a pandemic, DPI did not let the perfect stand in the way of the good.”

After record testing, NC hospitals prepare for case surge

Charlotte-area testing for COVID-19 hit its highest levels in the days before Thanksgiving, officials say.

Interest in getting tests rose as people planned visits with family and friends for the holiday, said Dr. Jennifer Womack, an internist at Tryon Medical Partners.

“We actually had so much demand that we had to stop scheduling patients who just wanted a test before traveling to make space for the sick people,” Womack said. “The demand was just so, so high. We just couldn’t keep it up.”

In Mecklenburg County, nearly 110,000 people were tested in November, up from about 89,700 the month before, the Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday. Recent daily hospitalization and case counts have topped previous highs seen in July.

The testing volume was reported as Triangle-area hospitals are preparing for an expected post-Thanksgiving increase in coronavirus cases. Major medical systems in the region have had employees out of work due to COVID-19.

“We are seeing our employees get sick,” said Dr. Cameron Wolfe, infectious disease specialist at the Duke University School of Medicine. “It’s not typically that they’re getting sick from work. It’s mainly because they do what the rest of us do. They go to the supermarket, and they have to be out.”

NC store asks customers not to wear face coverings

A North Carolina store is asking its patrons to not wear masks as the coronavirus continues its spread in the state.

A new sign at the Wendell General Store reads: “We request that you not wear a face covering, for the safety of our customers and staff. Regardless, we will respect your choice to wear one in these times,” The News & Observer reported Wednesday.

Regina Harmon, owner of the store east of Raleigh, initially said she wouldn’t comment beyond the message on the sign. But in an interview with The N&O after the article published Wednesday, she said the sign has since been removed.

A new sign now reads “Masks not required, exceptions to every rule.”

The posting comes after another that said wearing face coverings inside the business was optional.

The store’s sign falsely claims that its mask policy is “based on the law in North Carolina” that targeted the Ku Klux Klan and prohibited masks in public, The N&O reported. State lawmakers earlier this year added an exemption to that policy for health purposes.

Executive orders from Gov. Roy Cooper require people to wear masks inside public buildings and requires businesses to refuse to let in customers without face coverings.

NC research finds green tea may be able to slow COVID-19

Components in green tea and other plants may reduce the speed of the virus that causes COVID-19, according to research from a North Carolina scientist.

De-Yu Xie, an N.C. State University professor of plant and microbial biology, found flavonoids and other chemical compounds can attach to enzymes that aid in virus growth, The News & Observer reported Tuesday.

“Plants use these compounds to protect themselves, so it is not surprising that plant leaves and skins contain these beneficial compounds,” he said.

Xie conducted simulations and lab tests and hopes to eventually conduct human trials. He said the compounds found in green tea aren’t meant to replace vaccines or therapies.