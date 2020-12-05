Coronavirus
NC tops 6,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day to set record
North Carolina reached another grim milestone Saturday as, for the first time, more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in a single day by state health officials.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,018 new cases with its Saturday update, marking a new single-day high in the metric. The state also reached a new high in the number of people hospitalized by COVID-19 at 2,171.
It’s the second time in three days the state has established a record for new cases in a single day. The state first topped the 5,000 case mark on Thursday when 5,637 new cases were reported. Friday’s total was 5,303.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has now swelled to 4,371. That metric topped 4,000 for the first time on Friday.
This is a developing story and will be updated
