Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Dec. 8

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Hospitalizations set new record

At least 399,362 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 5,560 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 4,372 new COVID-19 cases, down from 6,438 the day before. Sunday’s total set a new daily case record and was the second straight day the caseload exceeded 6,000.

Seventeen additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday.

A record 2,240 people in North Carolina were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday. The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units also reached an all-time high of 528.

About 10.5% of tests were reported positive as of Saturday, the latest day for which data are available. That’s above the 5% target set by health officials.

Governor to give update at 3 p.m.

Gov. Roy Cooper, who has said the surging COVID-19 caseload could lead to more restrictions, is set to share updates during a press conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Phase 3 of North Carolina’s reopening plan to scheduled to end on Friday.

Under Phase 3, restaurants are allowed to continue operating at 50% capacity and bars are able to serve customers outdoors. Some in the hospitality industry have warned new shutdowns would make it difficult for businesses to stay afloat.

“I’m optimistic and I’m not aware of any discussion of new restaurant restrictions,” said Lynn Minges, director of the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association. “I’m encouraged that there’s been no linkage between rising case and dining in restaurants.”

DHHS releases list of 11 hospitals getting COVID-19 vaccine

At least 11 hospitals in North Carolina ranging from small community hospitals to large research institutions are slated to receive the first round of coronavirus vaccines in the state, according to a list released Monday.

They include the Duke University Health System, Novant hospitals in Charlotte and the Triad, and Vidant Health hospitals in Eastern North Carolina.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state health department, said health care employees in North Carolina could receive the vaccine as early as next week. The state is expecting 85,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer if the drug company receives federal authorization on Thursday, The News & Observer reported.

The news comes as Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey asked Gov. Roy Cooper to give firefighters and first responders higher priority for receiving the vaccine.

In a letter last week, Causey said they should be treated the same as “frontline healthcare workers and other vulnerable populations.”

“Healthcare workers, including doctors and nurses, are rightly afforded the opportunity to work in a controlled environment with properly ventilated rooms and other protective measures,” he wrote. “First responders, operating in the pre-hospital environment, are not always provided these same protections.”

More than 100 Charlotte schools report coronavirus cases

A group of teachers in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is pushing for safer working conditions as the number of new COVID-19 cases in the district climbs.

More than 900 people have signed a petition titled “Safer Schools Now,” which asks the school board to adopt five measures in reopening school buildings until a vaccine is widely available, the Charlotte Observer reported.

While there have been no known COVID-19 outbreaks in the district, chief school performance officer Kathy Elling said more than 100 schools have reported a positive case in the last two weeks — “the highest that figure has been since some students returned,” according to the Observer.

At least 102 schools reported one case and 51 schools reported two cases. There were at least 67 students and 94 staff members who tested positive for the virus between Nov. 25 and Dec. 4.

Concert organizer cited for violating COVID-19 rules

The organizer of a concert held Sunday in the Wake County town of Zebulon has been charged with violating North Carolina’s COVID-19 executive order that limits the size of gatherings.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a noise complaint around 9 p.m. Sunday. They found an estimated 150 to 200 people gathered for a concert, The News & Observer reported.

Nanci Morales-Gonzales, 20, was charged with participating in an outdoors mass gathering.

The charge is a Class 2 misdemeanor, and Morales-Gonzales could face a $150 fine if she is found guilty.

Charlotte judge tests positive

Chief District Judge Elizabeth Trosch in Mecklenburg County has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trosch helped spearhead the county’s efforts to safely reopen the courthouse in the midst of the pandemic, the Charlotte Observer reported. She confirmed the test results in an open letter Monday.

“I am writing to share with you that I tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday,” Trosch said in a letter sent out by the courthouse. “I am isolating at home until Dec. 13th at the direction of the Mecklenburg County Public Health Director.”

She is the second Mecklenburg County judge known to have contracted the coronavirus. Superior Court Judge Donnie Hoover and his wife tested positive in March.

Cases reported at Charlotte homeless shelter

The number of COVID-19 cases at a North Carolina homeless shelter has risen to 45.

The Salvation Army Center of Hope in Charlotte said it has been working with public health officials since the outbreak was first discovered in November. Deronda Metz, social services director, said it’s a sign that people in need of places to stay will be at risk as coronavirus continues its spread.

“Demand is so great,” Metz said. “It’s so great. I think that’s one of the things COVID revealed.”

The outbreak also reflects the challenges for homeless shelters as colder temperatures may draw more people indoors, the Charlotte Observer reported.