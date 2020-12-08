Governor announces new NC curfew as nearly half of counties have high COVID-19 spread

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced a modified stay-at-home order Tuesday to help curb the recent increase of cases and hospitalizations, including a 10 p.m. curfew.

Individuals in all counties should stay at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless an exception applies, and many businesses must close at 10 p.m., according to the new order.

It will start Friday and remain in effect through Jan. 8.

There are now 48 counties that are identified as red, or with critical community spread. That’s more than doubled from the 20 red counties identified Nov. 23, before the Thanksgiving holiday. There are 34 orange counties as compared to 42 counties in that last report.

Tuesday’s announcement comes as the state has reported more than 400,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March with 4,670 new cases on Tuesday. The seven-day average for new daily cases is a record high 5,234, and hospitalizations have also been steadily rising statewide, The News & Observer reported.

North Carolina has been under Phase 3, the third phase of reopening since the coronavirus pandemic led to restrictions in the spring. Phase 3 has been extended multiple times, usually by three weeks each extension with some tighter restrictions. The current order is set to expire Friday, with the most recent iteration including new rules for mask wearing and enforcement.

There are exemptions for religious services and the First Amendment. The statewide mask mandate remains in place. In recent weeks as cases have spiked, Cooper and health officials have urged stronger enforcement of the mandate, along with capacity limits, by business owners, community leaders and local officials.

County alert system updates

In mid-November, Cooper launched a statewide county alert system that identifies each of the state’s 100 counties as red, orange or yellow to give an indication of community spread by looking at COVID-19 cases, percent positivity rate and hospital impacts.

County color codes are determined by: case rate, which is the number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people; percent positive, which is the percent of COVID-19 tests that are positive over 14 days; and hospital impact, which is based on the number of hospitalizations, how many staffed hospital beds are open, critical staff shortages and COVID-19-related visits to emergency departments over 14 days.

On Nov. 23, the state had 20 red counties, 42 orange ones with the remaining as yellow. Most counties increased in community spread.

The first round of vaccines could arrive as early as next week in North Carolina, depending on what the U.S. Food and Drug Administration does Thursday at a meeting on the vaccine. In North Carolina, about 85,000 doses would first go to health-care workers in high risk job settings. The first people worldwide to receive a Pfizer vaccine outside of clinical trials were vaccinated on Tuesday in England, Reuters reported.