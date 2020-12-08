Nearly half of NC counties are now in coronavirus ‘red’ zone. Here are the 48 listed

North Carolina coronavirus alert map, Dec. 8, 2020

At least 48 of North Carolina’s 100 counties are now in the “red” zone on the state’s COVID-19 risk map — more double the number during the week of Thanksgiving.

Red indicates “critical community spread,” according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

State health officials released the new county alert system last month to help residents, businesses and public officials make better-informed decisions about how to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Under the three-tiered system, each county is color-coded according to the level of spread.

Red indicates more than 200 cases per 100,000 people in a two-week span, a positive test rate higher than 10% or high impact on county hospitals.

Here the 48 “red” counties:

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in North Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Alamance County

Alexander County

Anson County

Avery County

Bertie County

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Cabarrus County

Caldwell County

Caswell County

Catawba County

Cherokee County

Cleveland County

Columbus County

Davidson County

Edgecombe County

Forsyth County

Gaston County

Gates County

Guilford County

Halifax County

Harnett County

Haywood County

Hertford County

Hoke County

Iredell County

Jackson County

Johnston County

Lincoln County

Madison County

Mitchell County

Montgomery County

Onslow County

Pasquotank County

Perquimans County

Richmond County

Robeson County

Rockingham County

Rowan County

Rutherford County

Samspon County

Scotland County

Surry County

Swain County

Union County

Vance County

Warren County

Wilson County

Yakdin County

Yancy County