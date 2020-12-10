Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Dec. 10

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Daily cases, hospitalizations set new records

At least 410,527 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 5,661 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 6,495 new COVID-19 cases, up from 4,670 the day before. Wednesday’s count was the highest ever reported in the state, surpassing the previous singe-day record of 6,438 cases set on Sunday.

Fifty-six additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday.

At least 2,440 people in North Carolina were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, marking the seventh consecutive day of record patient counts.

About 11.7% of tests were reported positive as of Monday, the latest day for which data are available. That’s above the 5% target set by health officials.

Map shows where ICU beds are filling up in NC hospitals

New federal data shows how fast intensive care beds at North Carolina hospitals are filling up as case counts continue to rise.

The data, released this week by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, shows the COVID-19 capacity at individual hospitals according to the number of available ICU beds.

In North Carolina, more than 95% of ICU hospital beds are occupied in at least eight cities and towns — including Durham, according to an analysis of the DHS data by The New York Times.

Charlotte, Raleigh and Greensboro hospitals are above 80% capacity.

Gov. Roy Cooper acknowledged the strain on hospitals while issuing a new executive order Tuesday that imposes a 10 p.m. curfew.

“We know that hospital capacity is threatened here, and we can do things to prevent that,” he said. “The study showed what would happen if we aren’t doing anything else, and so we are doing that something else today to try to affect this trajectory.”

School districts suspend in-person learning

Several school districts in North Carolina voted this week to return to virtual instruction as the number of new coronavirus cases continues to climb.

Johnston County Schools and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, which are among the state’s biggest districts, both voted Tuesday to suspend in-person learning, as did school districts in Granville and Hoke counties, The News & Observer reported.

“The Thanksgiving spike is real,” Johnston County Superintendent Eric Bracy said Tuesday. “I think we’ve rocketed up our numbers since then. Also, I think the Christmas spike could be greater than the Thanksgiving spike because people travel or gather around more people as they did during the Thanksgiving holiday.”

In Charlotte, the school board voted 6-3 on Tuesday to move back into Plan C, which is full remote instruction, starting Dec. 14. Students are slated to return to in-person learning on Jan. 19, The Charlotte Observer reported.

NC State pauses men’s basketball activities; Duke postpones game

Men’s basketball activities at N.C. State University are on hold due to coronavirus cases and contact tracing.

The university on Wednesday said two people linked to the team tested positive for the disease, The News & Observer reported.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and staff remains our unwavering priority,” said Boo Corrigan, director of athletics. “We will continue to work with all appropriate parties and adhere to ACC, campus and local protocols to make the most responsible decisions moving forward.”

N.C. State was scheduled to play Florida Atlantic University on Saturday.

At Duke University, the men’s basketball game against Charleston Southern has been postponed after the opposing school announced it is pausing its men’s basketball program.

The two teams were scheduled to play Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium, The News & Observer reported.

Charleston Southern announced Wednesday a non-player had tested positive, prompting the university to go through contact tracing and testing protocols.

This is the third time Duke has had to postpone a game because of the coronavirus. Its next scheduled game will be against Gardner-Webb at 2 p.m Dec. 19 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Coronavirus-related deaths in NC prisons climb

Coronavirus outbreaks and deaths have been reported at state prisons as coronavirus cases continue to rise across North Carolina.

Inside the facilities, officials say the COVID-19 death toll is twice the level reported at the end of September. Overall, at least 28 inmates and five workers have died after contracting the disease, The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday.

“We are continuing to work hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons,” state prisons commissioner Todd Ishee, commissioner of state prisons, said in a statement released after a recent death. “The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority.”

Also in state prisons, data show the number of coronavirus cases has more than doubled in the past 10 weeks. More than 1 in 6 people in custody — 6,059 — tested positive for the disease as of Tuesday.