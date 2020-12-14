Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Dec. 14

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 436,000

At least 436,595 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 5,823 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday reported 6,819 new COVID-19 cases, up from 6,153 the day before.

Twenty-seven coronavirus-related deaths were reported Sunday.

At least 2,520 people in North Carolina were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday — the second highest total reported since the start of the pandemic. The record, 2,577 hospitalizations, was reported Saturday.

About 11.6% of tests were reported positive as of Friday, the latest day for which data are available. That’s above the 5% target set by health officials.

Wake schools weigh moving back online

The Wake County school board is scheduled to meet Monday to discuss switching to remote instruction as COVID-19 cases surge.

The board will potentially vote Tuesday whether to suspend in-person classes.

School board chairman Keith Sutton told The News & Observer it’s becoming more difficult to staff schools as more school employees have to quarantine.

Wake County recorded 3,389 COVID-19 cases over the past week, compared to 3,022 the week before, The N&O reported Sunday.

Some Wake County elementary and middle school students as well as some special education students are currently getting at least some face-to-face instruction.

Effects of Thanksgiving gatherings

North Carolina is seeing high levels of virus spread, as indicated by last week’s troubling data.

At least 80 percent of the state’s 100 counties are in the orange or red categories of the statewide alert system that gives an indication of community spread.

The rising cases are likely a result of people “who went to Thanksgiving already sick” and spread the virus in family gatherings, said Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state health department.

Cohen urged people to avoid travel for Christmas.

“Please, please avoid traveling and gathering this holiday season,” she said.