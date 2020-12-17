Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Dec. 17

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Deaths, hospitalizations hit new records

At least 451,874 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 5,979 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 5,273 new COVID-19 cases, up from 5,236 the day before.

On Wednesday, 98 coronavirus-related deaths were reported — a new daily record.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in North Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

At least 2,811 people in North Carolina were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday. That’s the highest single-day count reported in the state since the start of the pandemic.

About 12.5% of tests were reported positive as of Monday, the latest day for which data are available. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Some quarantining after NC Senate leader’s Christmas party

Guests at a Christmas party hosted by North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Fewer than 30 people attended the party held at a restaurant, Berger spokesman Pat Ryan wrote in an email to The News & Observer. But he declined to say what day it was held.

Ryan said one guest informed others Wednesday they were likely positive at the time of the party, and those who were in close contact are now in quarantine.

“The gathering probably looked identical to any scene at any of the hundreds of locations where people eat lunch or dinner every day in Raleigh,” Ryan told The N&O. “Guests had a meal at a restaurant. They wore masks when walking in the building and using the restroom, etc., but not while eating their food.”

Airbnb suspends NC listings after party complaints

Vacation rental company Airbnb suspended more than a dozen Triangle-area listings after it received party complaints during the coronavirus pandemic, The News & Observer reported.

Over the summer, Airbnb announced a ban on parties at locations booked through its website.

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the state, it’s more important than ever that we all do our part to reduce the number of parties and large gatherings that could spread the virus,” Viviana Jordan, Airbnb’s North Carolina public policy manager, said in a news release.

Statewide, Gov. Roy Cooper has put a 10-person limit on indoor gatherings and a 25-person limit on outdoor gatherings.

Ferry runs cut after crew members test positive

The number of Pamlico Sound ferry trips to and from Ocracoke Island on North Carolina’s Outer Banks has been cut after six employees tested positive for COVID-19.

An additional 11 employees have had to quarantine as a result, The News & Observer reported.

The N.C. Department of Transportation reported two members from the crew of the M/V Swan Quarter and four workers on shore contracted the virus.

The M/V Swan Quarter and the terminals at Cedar Island, Ocracoke and Swan Quarter have all been sanitized since the workers tested positive, the DOT said.

Duke women’s basketball presses pause

The women’s basketball program at Duke University is pausing team activities indefinitely after two people who travel with the team tested positive for the coronavirus, the school announced Wednesday.

The team’s next two games have also been postponed.

Duke was scheduled to play Sunday at N.C. State and Tuesday at home against UNC-Wilmington, The News & Observer reported.

Durham students to get As on exams due to pandemic

Durham Public Schools will give students A grades on their final exams of the semester.

The school board last week approved adjusting the grading scale for end-of-course and career and technical education tests. The N.C. State Board of Education has allowed districts to change the weights of this year’s exam scores.

“We want to honor the work that students have done so far and recognize that we are in unprecedented times,” said Bettina Umstead, chair of the Durham school board, The News & Observer reported.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, students throughout the state will have to take their exams in person. Durham Public Schools joins other districts that have changed their grading scales.

With the new system, students in the Durham district will receive a minimum score of 90. The school system says it’s still deciding how the grades will impact students’ course progress.

Cases close Charlotte help center for a month

A North Carolina facility where emergency personnel help to manage the fight against COVID-19 is shut down after employees tested positive for the virus.







The Mecklenburg County Emergency Operations Center, where first responders coordinate resources, will close until early January. Remote work will allow efforts to continue, The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday. At least three workers have received positive COVID-19 tests. Another 10 workers are in quarantine, according to a statement from Hannah Sanborn, emergency management planning coordinator. “It is unclear if these cases were linked or if multiple people tested positive concurrently,” Sanborn said. The center, located in Charlotte, hasn’t been open to the public since October. It closed to employees last week, the Observer reported on Wednesday.