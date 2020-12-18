Getting together for Christmas? Here’s where to get a COVID test in Charlotte.

Whether you’re traveling or spending the holidays with friends and family members outside your household, it’s a good idea to get tested for COVID-19 before Christmas celebrations.

Experts recommend a virtual or outdoors-only Christmas this year, and health officials say the best way to minimize the risk of spreading the virus is to reduce contact with people outside of your household. Risks with in-person gatherings can be reduced, according to the CDC, by staying socially-distant and wearing masks. Those gathering should also isolate ahead of time as much as possible and avoid being in large groups.

Ahead of the holidays, get tested three or four days before travel or gathering, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services advised this week. In Charlotte, most test results return in one or two days.

Below is a list of testing centers and options.

Experts say testing shouldn’t be the only precaution you take, however. Health officials warn that though testing positive means you should isolate and stay home, testing negative means you should still wash your hands frequently, wear a mask, and keep your distance from others.

In addition, officials are encouraging everyone six months and older to get a flu shot this year, which they say is a key part of avoiding overwhelming hospitals. A list of flu vaccine clinics in Mecklenburg can be found on the county’s website, along with information about distinguishing flu and COVID-19.

Coronavirus cases in North Carolina are at an all-time high. By executive order, private home gatherings are limited to 10 or fewer people.

As of Dec. 18, there have been a total of 466,104 coronavirus cases and more than 6,000 deaths in North Carolina. More than 500 have died in Mecklenburg County.

Despite the pandemic, the Charlotte Douglas International Airport expects a spike in travel starting this week ahead of Christmas. For tips on safe travel, visit the CDC’s information page.

Where to get a COVID-19 test in Charlotte

Many pharmacies, clinics and doctor’s offices in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County offer COVID-19 testing ahead of the holidays.

People should call or pre-register to get tested — some sites have different eligibility requirements. While tests are generally covered by most health insurances or come at no cost for uninsured patients, individual sites can provide more information.

Those seeking a test can also call their primary health care provider to talk about symptoms or their need for a test.

StarMed

Star Med is not conducting tests on Christmas Day, but will test for COVID-19 before and after at several Charlotte area locations — with or without symptoms. While drop-in tests are allowed, it is preferred that patients register ahead of time by texting COVID to 704-850-6996. More information is available here.

▪ Dec. 19: Old North State Medical Society at Doc’s Pharmacy: 9 a.m.-12 p.m., located at 2860 Freedom Drive

▪ Dec. 19-20: Home Depot: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at 8135 University City Blvd.

▪ Dec. 21: Lake Norman (Cornelius): 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 8325 Copley Drive

▪ Dec. 21 - 24: Archdale Park and Ride Lot: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 6230 South Blvd.

▪ Dec. 21 - 24: Keith Clinic North: 10 a.m-2 p.m. at 402 E. Sugar Creek Road

▪ Dec. 22-24: Mecklenburg Health Department: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 2845 Beatties Ford Road

Atrium Health

Atrium tests at several locations throughout the county, in addition to their mobile screening unit. To view testing eligibility and locations, make an appointment and read when to expect results, visit Atrium’s website.

Online, Atrium posts the weekly schedule of its “testing bus,” which moves around the county and provides testing with no out-of-pocket costs.

Novant Health

Novant screens patients at its Central Piedmont Community College site at 3216 CPCC Harris Campus Drive. Drive-up tests are available 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday, or patients can make an appointment online, where patients can also find information for weekend and evening testing at four Charlotte area urgent care locations.

Tryon Medical Partners

Tryon Medical Partners is testing residents with symptoms at two satellite locations in Matthew and Midtown Charlotte. Patients should call ahead to be deemed eligible or attend a virtual urgent care appointment. More information is available here.

CVS

CVS locations in Charlotte offer drive-thru testing. To find appointments, use their online tool.

Walgreens

Walgreens has an online testing site locator and eligibility screening assessment on its website.

To view locations on a map, visit Mecklenburg County Public Health Department’s COVID-19 Testing Site Locator online.