NC adds more than 8,400 COVID cases, a new record. Hospitalizations also hit new high.

North Carolina added more than 8,400 cases to its coronavirus total Friday, a record for the pandemic’s daily toll.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 466,104 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up 8,444 from Thursday’s total.

North Carolina also reached a new high for hospitalized patients, as 2,824 are reported in beds statewide. The new number adds 20 patients over Thursday’s total.

The death count for COVID-19 statewide hit 6,125, DHHS reported, adding another 60 reported fatalities Friday. Of those dead, 96% were older than 50, with the age group above 75 making up more than half.

Despite the record case count — the previous high mark was 7,540 — the state saw its percentage of positive test results decline. DHHS reported positive tests at 10.5% positive, falling more than a percentage point from Thursday’s rate but still more than twice the 5% state health officials are seeking.

The updated total comes as Wake County schools report 128 new coronavirus cases in the last week, a record for the system. The 83 affected schools include the county’s first cluster at Lynn Road Elementary in Raleigh.

Over the last week, North Carolina has repeatedly exceeded its highest numbers for daily case count and hospitalizations. Gov. Roy Cooper has warned that the Centers for Disease Control advises against holiday travel.

Hospital beds remain available statewide, though health officials warn that high case numbers will make the number of available beds dwindle. DHHS reported 416 intensive-care beds empty on Friday, down nine from Thursday’s total.

DHHS reports more than 300 no-cost COVID-19 testing sites will be working in the coming weeks.

