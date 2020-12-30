Mecklenburg has over 60,000 COVID cases. Here’s the latest breakdown by ZIP code.

Mecklenburg County continues to report hundreds of new coronavirus cases daily as the region grapples with a second COVID-19 surge that’s expected to only intensify in the aftermath of Christmas and New Year’s gatherings.

The county surpassed 60,000 confirmed cases over the weekend, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported. In December so far, Mecklenburg has logged more than 17,000 infections.

On average, the county is adding about 600 cases each day, compared with 220 cases two months ago, according to a Charlotte Observer analysis of public health data.

Local health officials warn the true count could be far greater due to asymptomatic transmission. With heightened demand for COVID-19 tests around the holidays — and in turn, backlogged results — there could also be a lag in reporting the most comprehensive coronavirus data.

Still, the virus is circulating in all parts of Mecklenburg, leading to an alarming spike in hospitalizations and coronavirus-related deaths throughout December. Some neighborhoods in and around Charlotte are faring far worse than others.

The latest geographic breakdown of cases shows where infected residents live, not necessarily where they contracted the virus, such as by working at essential jobs. The data — a dive into positive test results for every 100,000 people as of Dec. 27 — underscores the pandemic’s disproportionate impact on vulnerable populations, including among nursing home residents and Black and brown communities.

Nine ZIP codes in Mecklenburg have case rates below 5,000 per 100,000 people, an Observer analysis finds. Ten ZIP codes, meanwhile, posted rates between 6,001-7,000 per 100,000. Two ZIP codes have rates between 7,001 and 8,000 and three ZIP codes exceed 8,000 per 100,000.

A lower case rate indicates the virus is less prevalent in certain areas, but it doesn’t eliminate all exposure risk. Health experts say people must stay vigilant to slow the spread of COVID-19 and avoid overwhelming local healthcare systems.

Though vaccinations are underway for frontline workers at Atrium Health, Novant Health and Mecklenburg County Public Health, it will take months before doses are widely available to the public. Mask wearing, social distancing and good hand hygiene remain crucial in preventing more illness.

Mecklenburg COVID-19 case rates by ZIP code

Below 5,000 cases per 100,000 residents

28036: 3,290.8

28270: 3,450.0

28277: 3,663.8

28207: 4,301.1

28105: 4,332.4

28226: 4,434.1

28211: 4,457.1

28078: 4,736.2

28269: 4,931.3

Between 5,001-6,000 cases per 100,000

28262: 5,018.2

28210: 5,033.6

28031: 5,509.7

28227: 5,822.7

28209: 5,872.9

Between 6,001-7,000 cases per 100,000

28134: 6,081.4

28205: 6,243.2

28215: 6,272.0

28212: 6,337.1

28278: 6,339.4

28208: 6,391.0

28216: 6,491.6

28214: 6,745.9

28206: 6,774.1

28273: 6,833.3

Above 7,001 cases per 100,000

28213: 7,455.4

28217: 7,679.5

28203: 8,445.8

28202: 9,905.7

28204: 9,944.8

Gavin Off contributed to this report.