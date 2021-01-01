Charlotte church plans another big gathering after prior COVID outbreak, reports say

A large number of people are expected to gather over the weekend at a Charlotte church that was the source of a deadly COVID-19 outbreak in October, according to local media reports.

Bishop C.M. Bailey, the national leader of the United House of Prayer for All People, is planning a visit to the United House of Prayer on Beatties Ford Road Jan. 2 and 3, Fox 46 reported, citing a member of the church. His visit could draw a crowd of hundreds, WCNC reported.

A representative for the Mecklenburg County Health Department did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment after hours on Friday, which was also a holiday.

But the health department confirmed in a statement to WCNC it was aware of the event and has been in contact with church leaders.

“We explained that now is not the time for this type of event considering the extent of the pandemic in our community,” the statement reads, according to WCNC. “We have been assured by church leadership that they are implementing all of the necessary precautions and limiting the numbers in the church at any given time.”

United House of Prayer on Beatties Ford Road was the source of Mecklenburg County’s largest coronavirus outbreak, The Charlotte Observer reported.

At least 213 COVID-19 cases have been linked to convocation events the church held in October, and 12 people have died. Up to 1,000 people attended the events, which county health officials said contained lax precautions to help prevent the spread of the virus, the Observer reported.

As the number of cases climbed in October, Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris issued an order forbidding the church from hosting services at any of its Charlotte locations.

Health officials allowed the church to reopen just before Halloween after it agreed to certain restrictions, including capacity limits, the Observer reported.

“This is a great result for the United House of Prayer and for religious freedom and expression throughout Mecklenburg County,” Apostle Ronnie White, pastor at the Beatties Ford location, said in a news release after the modified order was announced. “Our congregants and members are looking forward to participating in daily services starting today, and we and our leader, Bishop C.M. Bailey, are thrilled to welcome them back into God’s House.”