COVID cases top 9,000 a day for first time in NC as percent positive hits record high

North Carolina reported its highest daily number of COVID-19 cases with 9,527 new cases on New Year’s Day, exceeding the state’s previous high by more than 1,000.

The next day’s increase followed closely behind at 9,356 new cases, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. DHHS reported both days of data on Saturday, increasing the state’s total by more than 18,800 to reach 558,437 cases since the start of the pandemic in March.

The number of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 broke its previous record on Saturday to reach 3,479 after previously reaching a record high on New Year’s Eve.

The latest data shows the percentage of positive virus tests reached 15.5% on Thursday, the highest on record in the state.

“We begin 2021 in our most dangerous position in this pandemic,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, the DHHS secretary, said in a news release. “We have critically high rates of spread in much of our state. I encourage you to avoid getting together indoors with anyone who doesn’t live with you. If you plan to see other people keep it outside and very small. Wear a mask the whole time. We must do all that we can to protect one another.”

The state did not report daily COVID-19 numbers on Friday due to the New Year’s Day holiday.

The latest update Saturday included a two-day increase of 144 deaths as the death toll climbed to 6,892. December was the deadliest month recorded in the pandemic so far.

North Carolina is projected to add hundreds more COVID-related deaths to its total in the next three weeks, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention composite model of deaths in each state. Total deaths could reach up to 8,000 by then, according to the CDC.

The state has completed 7,031,462 tests so far.

With 96% of hospitals reporting data, at least 432 COVID-19 patients were admitted over the most recent 24 hours, according to DHHS. There are 424 empty and staffed intensive care unit hospital beds left in the state and 2,406 ventilators available, DHHS data shows.