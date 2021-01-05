Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Jan. 5

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Hospitalizations hit record high

At least 570,111 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 6,941 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 5,187 new COVID-19 cases, down from 6,487 the day before.

Thirty-one new deaths were reported Monday.

A record 3,635 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday, marking a new record for the third day in a row. Coronavirus hospitalizations have increased 68% in the last month.

“Our hospitalization numbers are alarming,” Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday on Twitter. “We must protect hospital capacity so anyone who gets sick for any reason can get the care they need. It’s up to all of us to prevent our health care system from being overwhelmed.”

As of Saturday, the latest day for which data are available, 16.5% of COVID-19 tests were positive. That’s above health officials’ goal of 5% or lower.

Coronavirus kills two inmates at NC prison

Two more inmates at Alexander Correctional Institution in Taylorsville have died from COVID-19.

The first was a man in his late 50s who died Dec. 29, according to prison officials. The man’s name has not been publicly released.

The second was Doyle Helms, a 73-year-old Vietnam War veteran scheduled for release at the end of March. Both had underlying health conditions.

Alexander Correctional is home to one of the state’s largest COVID-19 outbreaks.

At least 300 inmates have tested positive for the virus since March, and four have died since November, the Charlotte Observer reported.

More than 100 inmates contracted the virus in December. Some family members say the outbreak was precipitated by prison officials moving infected inmates to a minimum-security dorm with individuals who were not infected.

Amanda Wooten, daughter of Doyle Helms, told the Observer she thinks her father would have been safer if they’d left him at Central Prison instead of transferring him to Alexander Correctional.

“I think they failed us,” Wooten said. “I think they failed the prisoners. I think they took (the pandemic) seriously, but I don’t think they took it as seriously as they could have.”

Checkers opt out of NHL season out of COVID-19 concerns

The Charlotte Checkers announced Monday they won’t play in the 2020-21 hockey season, citing concerns over the coronavirus.

The team said it will resume play in the 2021-2022 season, saying the decision was based on “safety and logistical concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“There are several travel, safety and player supply challenges to consider,” Checkers owner and CEO Michael Kahn said in a statement. “Those, coupled with the increasing number of new (COVID-19) cases in our area, make it very unlikely that we will be able to host fans at our games in the near future.”

First vaccination clinic will open in Mecklenburg County

The first public COVID-19 vaccination clinic will open in Mecklenburg County at Bojangles Coliseum on Wednesday.

As North Carolina moves into Phase 1b of distribution, the clinic will be open for anyone over the age of 75 to get a vaccine, the Charlotte Observer reported.

Groups 2 and 3 of Phase 1b will include health care and frontline workers over age 50 followed by health care and frontline workers of any age.

The clinic is by appointment only. Appointments can be made online at at mecknc.gov/COVID-19 or https://booknow.appointment-plus.com/83g1hcpv/.

Coach K in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski won’t be at the next Blue Devils game after he was possibly exposed to COVID-19.

He and his wife Mickie went into a 10-day quarantine last week after being in contact with a relative who tested positive for the disease.

Krzyzewski, known as Coach K, on Monday said he was in “good health,” The News & Observer reported. He is expected to miss his team’s next home game on Wednesday night against Boston College.

“I’ll be quarantining for the rest of the week,” Krzyzewski said. “I’ll have Zoom meetings with my staff to go over Boston College and put out a practice plan.”

NC residents may be left out of federal unemployment benefits

As the new stimulus bill extends federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, thousands of North Carolina residents still have pending claims from the first round of the program.

The program from the CARES Act has the potential to help people who have run out of state unemployment benefits, gig workers and self-employed people. Unlike for state claims, applicants have to prove they are jobless due to certain coronavirus-related reasons.

As the coronavirus continues its spread, more than a half-million people in North Carolina have applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. The N.C. Department of Employment Security said 17,712 residents’ claims were pending as of Dec. 23.

The situation comes after North Carolina in 2013 cut the agency’s budget and shortened the maximum length of state benefits. As the state received unemployment claims in April, the Department of Employment Security said it would bolster its staff.

The “legislature should increase the value and length of state unemployment benefits, which are the lowest in the country,” Dory MacMillan, a Gov. Roy Cooper spokesperson, said in a statement.

Wake’s vaccine rollout could be slower than other counties

At the start of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Wake County distributed the most “first doses” of any county in North Carolina.

Wake, home to Raleigh, gave out 7,767 vaccine doses from Dec. 14 to Dec. 28, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. But the Wake County Division of Public Health has warned it could take time for the area to roll out vaccines when compared to other parts of the state.

“It will take Wake County longer to get through phases than most other counties simply because we are the most populated county in the state and have a comparatively larger number of health care workers than some other counties,” the county said on its website.

North Carolina is currently under Phase 1A of vaccine distribution, which gives priority to people who live and work in long-term care centers as well as those who work with coronavirus patients.