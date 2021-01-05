Video of Arizona governor’s son at mask-free holiday party inflames critics

Screengrab from Instagram video

An Instagram video posted by Jack Ducey has critics of his father, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, seeing red.

The video shows Jack Ducey, the governor’s oldest son, at a restaurant and dance party with a large group of people not wearing masks. It was posted to his Instagram account Dec. 30 but has since been made private, The Arizona Republic reported.

“You can’t even convince your own son to respect the virus,” read a Twitter post with the video posted by Accountable Arizona, which led a failed recall campaign against the governor.

We received this video from a follower which was posted to Jack Ducey's public Instagram story earlier this week.



“This virus is completely out of control because of people acting like this,” another Twitter post by the group reads.

“I’m so pissed off right now! Healthcare workers are dying on the frontlines treating patients with COVID in Arizona with ZERO HELP from Gov @dougducey and his son Jack Ducey is having maskless parties? UNBELIEVABLE!!!” reads a Twitter post from an Arizona physician.

It is unclear if Jack Ducey was hosting the party or attending it.

Jack Ducey told The Arizona Republic that “he’d made a mistake” but noted he and his father are in different professions. He is a talent manager for Crescent Room Music, according to his LinkedIn biography.

The governor’s office did not respond to requests for comment from The Arizona Republic, The Washington Post or The Hill.

Gov. Ducey, a Republican, has urged Arizona residents to adhere to social distancing and face mask guidelines to combat the spread of COVID-19, but has resisted government shutdowns, The Hill reported.

More than 85 million cases of the COVID-19 virus have been confirmed worldwide with more than 1.8 million deaths as of Jan. 5, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has more than 20 million confirmed cases with more than 354,000 deaths.