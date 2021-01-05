Got questions? Here’s what we know about Mecklenburg’s public COVID vaccine clinic

Mecklenburg County’s first public COVID-19 vaccination clinic starts Wednesday morning at Bojangles Coliseum.

For now, vaccination appointments are open to anyone age 75 and older, due to extremely limited supplies. Here’s what you need to know about the clinic.

How do I sign up for an appointment?

Anyone age 75 or up can sign up for a vaccination appointment at Bojangles Coliseum by calling 980-314-9400 and selecting Option 3, or online at mecknc.gov/COVID-19 or https://booknow.appointment-plus.com/83g1hcpv/.

But Mecklenburg has had technology issues with the phone line, due to high call volume. County officials are encouraging residents to use online options to sign up for appointments. Appointments are open through the end of January.

Mecklenburg hopes to add vaccination locations beyond Bojangles as more doses are widely distributed.

Do I need to bring my ID?

No, vaccine recipients won’t need an ID to verify their age, county Medical Director Dr. Meg Sullivan told reporters Monday. But staff at the clinic will ask recipients to verify their name and date of birth.

When is the clinic open?

The clinic is offering appointments six days a week, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

But appointments are going quickly. All appointments through Jan. 16 were filled up within half an hour, county Health Director Gibbie Harris said Tuesday.

Employees at Mecklenburg County Public Health with doses of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine delivered Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Photo provided by Mecklenburg County

Can I get vaccinated in Mecklenburg if I live somewhere else?

Yes. The Mecklenburg health department is encouraging people to get vaccinated in their county of residence — but staff at the Bojangles Coliseum clinic will not turn anyone away or require proof of residence, Sullivan said.

If I have an Atrium or Novant doctor, where do I get my shot?

The county is encouraging Atrium Health and Novant Health patients to get the vaccine from the hospital systems, Harris said. Anyone who doesn’t have a doctor at Atrium or Novant should get their shot at the county vaccine clinic.

As the state moves into further phases of the vaccine plan, more doctors’ offices may get access to vaccines, Harris said. Both CVS Health and Walgreens have said they plan to offer COVID-19 shots at stores once the vaccine is available to everyone.

How many people are eligible for appointments?

Right now, the county is offering appointments to anyone age 75 and up. In Mecklenburg, that could be over 20,000 people, Harris said Tuesday.

Some of those people likely reside in long-term care facilities. Many of those facilities are getting staff and residents vaccinated by CVS Health and Walgreens through a federal program.

Atrium and Novant are also offering vaccination appointments to people age 75 and older.

What happens when I arrive at Bojangles?

Use the entrance on Briar Creek Road, exit 244 on East Independence Blvd.

People will fill out paperwork in their cars to minimize people inside the arena. Wait times inside should be minimal, Sullivan said.

Will there be social distancing at the clinic?

Yes. Social distancing will be enforced, with markers on the floor helping people stand at least six feet apart, Sullivan said.

There’s also specific entryways and exits. People must stay at the clinic for observation immediately following their vaccination, and that space is also designed for social distancing.

“We want to make sure that the vaccine is given out as as safely as possible (and) as efficiently as possible,” Sullivan said. “We really ask everyone’s cooperating in adhering to these protocols.”

Which vaccine will I receive?

The county is distributing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer coronavirus shot requires two injections, spaced three weeks apart.

How will I get my second dose?

Some people have already signed up for their second dose of the vaccine, Sullivan told reporters. But county staff are still working out the details of where and when that second dose will be given.

Staff at the Bojangles clinic will be giving vaccine recipients information in-person on getting the second dose, Sullivan said.

How will the county identify frontline workers?

Once the state moves into groups 2 and 3 of Phase 1b, frontline workerswill be eligible to receive a vaccine.

Mecklenburg hasn’t finalized this process yet, although people might need to show a form of worker ID, Harris said. To save time, Mecklenburg may need to depend on “people’s honesty” rather than implement a rigorous screening system.

Who becomes eligible for vaccines next?

Wednesdays marks the start of Phase 1b of vaccination distribution. This phase is separated into three subcategories, since supplies remain extremely limited. Mecklenburg may stay in this phase of vaccine distribution for awhile, Harris said.

When more vaccines are available, Group 2 will include healthcare workers and frontline essential workers who are ages 50 and older. That includes first responders and people and people who work in agriculture, grocery stores, public transit, education and childcare.

Group 3 then encompasses healthcare workers and frontline essential workers of any age, according to state guidance.

What happens after Phase 1?

Phase 2 is also broken into subcategories:

In Group 1, anyone ages 64 through 74 can get vaccinated.

Group 2 is for anyone ages 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions, including cancer, COPD, serious heart conditions, sickle cell disease and Type 2 diabetes.





Group 3 then includes anyone not yet vaccinated who is incarcerated or living in a group setting.

In Phase 3, college and university students — as well as K-12 students who are 16 and older — are eligible to get vaccinated.

In Phase 4, the vaccine is available to the entire public.

Have more vaccine questions? Email hsmoot@charlotteobserver.com and akuznitz@charlotteobserver.com.