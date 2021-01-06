Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Jan. 6

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Hospitalizations reach record high

At least 575,396 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 6,996 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 5,285 new COVID-19 cases, up from 5,187 the day before.

Fifty-five new deaths were reported Tuesday.

A record 3,781 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Tuesday, marking an all-time high for the fourth day in a row.

As of Sunday, the latest day for which data are available, 16.2% of COVID-19 tests were positive. That’s above health officials’ goal of 5% or lower.

NC State women’s basketball postpones two games

The women’s basketball team at N.C. State University has postponed its next two games after a person in the program tested positive for COVID-19.

The team was scheduled to play Virginia Tech on Thursday and at Wake Forest on Sunday, The News & Observer reported.

N.C. State has not set new dates for the games.

Wake plans to bring students back for in-person learning

Wake County schools still plan to bring students back for in-person instruction on Jan. 20 as the number of coronavirus cases continues to spike in North Carolina.

The state’s largest school district was forced to suspend in-person instruction for two weeks after too many teachers were in quarantine because of potential COVID-19 exposures, The News & Observer reported. But administrators said Tuesday they’re hopeful certain measures — such as increasing pay for substitute teachers — will allow them to have enough staff when students come back.

Under the current plan, most schools will start in person on Jan. 20, while year-round schools will return Jan. 25.

Elementary students will return for daily in-person classes. Middle and high school students will have a mix of in-person and online classes.

Students enrolled in the Virtual Academy will not have in-person instruction.

COVID-19 positivity rate spikes in Mecklenburg

The percentage of positive coronavirus tests in Mecklenburg County climbed to 15.6% in the week after Christmas, according to data released Tuesday.

The latest figure is more than double what it was in November, and triple since mid-October, The Charlotte Observer reported.

”COVID-19 is still very much in our community,” Dr. Meg Sullivan, the county’s medical director, said in a news conference Tuesday afternoon. “It’s really more important than ever that we adhere to all precautions, including limiting gatherings.”

The positivity rate measures the percentage of positive COVID-19 test results in a given area. During the first peak in cases in July, the average positivity rate in Mecklenburg County was 11%.

Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert for Novant, said the current caseload should start to decline again by the end of January as long as people follow safety measures.

Governor activates National Guard to help with vaccine roll-out

Gov. Roy Cooper activated the National Guard in North Carolina on Tuesday to help distribute the coronavirus vaccine.

“Ensuring COVID-19 vaccines are administered quickly is our top priority right now. We will use all resources and personnel needed,” Cooper wrote on Twitter.

The order comes as federal data show North Carolina lagging behind other states in distribution and administration. At least 109,799 people in the state have received the first dose of the vaccine as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Problems with vaccine hotlines after clinics announced

Callers have flooded phone lines in the Charlotte area after vaccine clinics were announced.

Gaston and Mecklenburg counties reported delays because so many people are reaching out to hotlines, The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday. Officials said they are working to solve the IT issues.

This week, Mecklenburg County announced its first public COVID-19 vaccination clinic would open on Wednesday at Bojangles Coliseum. The clinic requires an appointment, which can be made by calling 980-314-9400 or visiting mecknc.gov/COVID-19 or https://booknow.appointment-plus.com/83g1hcpv/.

Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio told county commissioners “extremely high call volume” means some people have had trouble using the phone line.

To the west, Gaston County is also running a hotline at 704-866-3170. Its vaccine clinic is scheduled to kick off Friday at the Gastonia Farmers Market.

“We are in receipt of many voicemails to the vaccine line,” the county’s website said. “If you have already left a voicemail, do not keep trying to call back — you will be contacted by one of our operators.”

As North Carolina moves into Phase 1b of distribution, the clinics will be open for people 75 or older to get a vaccine, the Observer reported. Groups 2 and 3 of Phase 1b will include health care and frontline workers over age 50 followed by health care and frontline workers of any age.

Second vaccine doses given in NC

Second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are being administered to people in North Carolina.

While North Carolina health care workers began receiving the vaccine on Dec. 14, officials have said a second dose should be given about three weeks later to have the maximum effect.

The news comes as a North Carolina area medical provider on Tuesday was starting to vaccinate its patients.

Novant Health said the vaccinations for people ages 75 or older would be part of a “test-run,” The Charlotte Observer reported.

Nikki Nissen, chief nursing officer, said Winston-Salem and the Charlotte suburb of Matthews would be the first places to participate.

NC Republicans hold gathering without masks

Republicans in North Carolina held another gathering without masks and other precautions as the coronavirus continued its spread.

The N.C. Federation of Young Republicans on Dec. 18 hosted a holiday party in the Moore County town of Carthage, photos show.

As with events the GOP held earlier in December, some attendees shook hands and weren’t wearing face coverings, The News & Observer reported Tuesday. North Carolina has a 10-person limit on indoor gatherings and a statewide mask mandate, with some exceptions.

Tim Wigginton, the state GOP spokesperson, didn’t respond to the N&O’s voicemail messages for comment.

NC State women’s basketball postpones two games

The women’s basketball team at N.C. State University has postponed its next two games after a person in the program tested positive for COVID-19.

The team was scheduled to play Virginia Tech on Thursday and at Wake Forest on Sunday, The News & Observer reported.

N.C. State has not set new dates for the games.