North Carolinians drove far less during the pandemic. So why did fatal crashes go up?

The numbers seem to defy common sense: Although North Carolinians drove fewer miles during the pandemic, the death toll on the state’s highways climbed to more than 1,500 — the highest number in 13 years.

In 2020 — a year of stay-at-home orders, curfews and widespread work from home — the number of miles driven dropped 19% but the number of fatal crashes rose 8% over the previous year, North Carolina Department of Transportation data show.

“The spike in traffic fatalities is a public health crisis,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

COVID-19 helped drive the increase, experts believe. Many drivers, taking advantage of less-crowded highways, are speeding more. Others are more distracted.

“We know when people are ill, fatigued or distressed, they may be more likely to crash,” said Libby Thomas, senior research associate for the UNC Highway Safety Research Center. “Their thoughts may not be as focused on driving.”

Ezzell agreed, saying, “With COVID, there’s been a sense of emotional distraction. People are concentrating on their health and their financial futures. And they’re not concentrating on the task of driving. So that’s a concern.”

Mark Ezzell Courtesy of Mark Ezzell

The raw numbers for last year show a total of 1,506 people died in 1,491 fatal crashes in North Carolina. People drove about 99 billion miles in the state in 2020, compared with about 123 billion miles the previous year, according to the state DOT.

The highest number of traffic fatalities in the past two decades was 1704 in 2007. The figures include traffic deaths on all roads within the state.

Chief among the factors contributing to last year’s road deaths: speeding, alcohol, lane departures and motorists who did not wear seatbelts.

Experts and law enforcement officials said they’re troubled by a sharp rise in the number of people who neglected to buckle up. That contributed to a third of the fatal crashes last year — a 20% increase over the previous year.

“People are not doing things they normally do behind the wheel,” Ezzell said. “They may simply be forgetting to do that because their minds are elsewhere.”

Speeding played a role in about a quarter of the fatal crashes, according to the DOT data. Many speeders have exploited the more open highways during the pandemic, experts and law enforcement officers say.

“Congestion is an annoying thing, but one positive thing about it is it slows people down,” Ezzell said.

The number of teenagers who died in wrecks also surged. Crashes claimed the lives of 154 teens in 2020 — a 15% jump over 2019.

Before the pandemic, teenagers spent much of their days in classrooms and in extracurricular activities, N.C. Highway Patrol Sgt. Chris Knox noted. But that was not the case during the pandemic. Youths now have more time to drive, “so there are more opportunities for these fatal crashes to occur,” Knox said.

Fewer miles were driven in 2020 on North Carolina roads, but traffic fatalities were up. Speeding was one reason. AP file

Knox said he has heard about teens who listen in on classes as they drive. “That is an added distraction that could have fatal consequences,” he said.

The rising highway death rate is not unique to North Carolina. Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show that the rate of traffic fatalities nationally — 1.25 per 100 million vehicle miles traveled during the first half of 2020 — increased 18% over the same period.

National figures for the full year are not yet available. But the available numbers suggest North Carolina’s death rate exceeds the national average. For all of 2020, North Carolina’s highway death rate was 1.52 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled.

Ezzell said he hopes the rise in traffic deaths in North Carolina is a “temporary blip.” But to reverse the trend, he and other experts know drivers will need to change their behaviors.

“When you’re behind the wheel, you’re basically in control of a 2,000-pound guided missile,” he said. “And it deserves all the attention you can give it.”

Most fatal crashes preventable

Mecklenburg was among the many N.C. counties that saw road deaths rise last year. Wrecks in the county claimed the lives of 106 people — 12 more than the previous year. Fatalities also increased significantly in Gaston and Iredell counties.

This past Christmas morning brought no respite from the bloodshed.

In Charlotte that morning, 36-year-old Lemorris Agurs was killed and his two sons were injured when their car drove through the center median on Interstate 77 and collided with a tractor-trailer.

Earlier that morning, about 70 miles to the northwest in Burke County, a pickup truck began driving recklessly on Interstate 40 while the occupants were involved in a verbal altercation, according to a highway patrol trooper. The truck sideswiped a Chevrolet Trailblazer and both vehicles collided with a guardrail.

The pickup driver, Monica Torres-Garcia, 39, of Bessemer City, later died at a hospital, while a toddler was seriously injured. Five others suffered minor injuries.

Law enforcement officers say virtually all fatal crashes have one thing in common: They’re preventable.

“We see the lives touched when a family member dies in a car crash,” Knox said. “That’s what really drives us. We see the end result of making poor choices.”

Staff writer Gavin Off contributed to this story.