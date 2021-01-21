COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Jan. 21

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count tops 690,000

At least 690,912 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 8,200 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 6,415 new COVID-19 cases, up from 4,058 the day before. Officials released two days of data on Tuesday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Sixty-one coronavirus-related deaths were reported Tuesday.

At least 3,740 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Wednesday. That’s down from the 3,982 patients reported Tuesday but an increase from 2,783 a month ago.

As of Monday, the latest day for which data are available, 11.8% of coronavirus tests came back positive. Health officials say the number should be about 5% to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

North Carolina had vaccinated 450,000 people against the coronavirus as of Tuesday, the state reported.

New freezers to help with vaccine distribution

Six schools in the University of North Carolina System received mobile freezers that can be used for storing the COVID-19 vaccine.

The schools, all historically minority-serving institutions, are among the 15 campuses set to receive freezers in the upcoming months, The News & Observer reported Wednesday.

The freezers will allow North Carolina to store 1.86 million more vials, each of which hold six to seven doses of the vaccine. That means they will help the state get more people vaccinated in a shorter time.

Johnston teachers call for virtual classes until staff get vaccine

Some Johnston County teachers say they want students to continue taking online classes until school workers are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The district south and east of the Triangle is expected to resume face-to-face instruction for many of its 36,000 students on Feb. 1, The News & Observer reported.

Speakers at a news conference on Wednesday said the district should continue in-person classes only when all workers can get vaccinated, the district shares virus-related data and social distancing is “guaranteed.”

“We love our students,” said April Lee, president of the Johnston County Association of Educators. “But our health and safety should also be a priority, and Johnston County Schools needs to meet the three priorities that we have asked for in order for us to be able to return to face-to-face instruction safely.”

Johnston County Schools in a statement said it can’t guarantee 6 feet of distancing at all times. The district gave 40 vaccine doses to employees on Tuesday, with plans to give more in the months ahead.

People opposed to delaying virtual instruction have said some students are struggling to learn online. Todd Sutton, chair of the school board who voted in favor of having students return to classrooms, didn’t respond to requests for comment from The News & Observer.

Harris Teeter to offer vaccines

Harris Teeter will offer coronavirus vaccines once they become available to pharmacies, the Matthews-based grocery store chain announced Wednesday.

The free vaccines will be available by appointment only at all 211 Harris Teeter pharmacies “in a phased approach based on eligibility requirements following federal and state guidelines,” The Charlotte Observer reported.

Patients will be required to show a valid driver’s license or government-issued ID to receive a vaccine.

A limited number are now available at South Carolina stores for health care workers and individuals 70 and older, Harris Teeter said.