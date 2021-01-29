NC to offer inmates incentives to get COVID shots. Will new plan stem deadly tide?

Hoping to halt COVID-19’s lethal march through North Carolina’s prisons, state officials are expected to unveil a plan to offer incentives aimed at encouraging more inmates to get vaccinations.

It comes as the state Department of Public Safety is providing hundreds of inmates and prison employees their first shots.

Details about the incentive plan are expected to come during a press conference Friday afternoon with prison officials.

DPS currently is giving the vaccine to prison healthcare workers, staff members who work with infected inmates and employees and inmates 65 and older.

Since the voluntary vaccinations began inside the prisons on Jan. 20, at least 2,000 of the state prisons’ 14,000 staff members have been vaccinated, state Department of Public Safety spokesman John Bull said. The North Carolina National Guard has helped with that effort.

As of Thursday, 650 of the roughly 30,000 inmates in the state system have also been vaccinated. That group makes up a little over half the total number of inmates who are 65 and older.

The shots come at a deadly time. A total of 42 state prison inmates have died due to COVID-19 — more than half of them in the past three months. At least seven staff members have also died. The majority of the inmates who died were over 60.

More than 8,800 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus so far — almost one of every four tested. More than 3,200 staff members have also tested positive, also about one in four. Of those, 465 remain out of work.

North Carolina is one of at least 16 states now distributing vaccines to inmates, according to data compiled by the COVID Prison project, a group of public health scientists tracking the spread of COVID-19 in prisons and jails.

Vaccine for prisoners controversial

Elsewhere, prison vaccination programs have generated fierce debate, with some contending that inmates should not receive doses before members of the general population.

In Colorado, prisoners were recently moved out of a priority tier after the governor and others objected.

“There’s no way (the vaccine) is going to go to prisoners … before it goes to the people who haven’t committed any crime,” Gov. Jared Polis said.

Others, however, have noted that prisons are breeding grounds for infectious diseases like COVID-19, largely because inmates live so close together.

“By any reasonable standard, incarcerated people should rank high on every state’s priority list,” wrote an editor for Prison Policy Initiative, a group working to reduce mass incarceration. “The COVID-19 case rate is four times higher in state and federal prisons than in the general population — and twice as deadly.”

Ardis Watkins, executive director of the State Employees Association of North Carolina, said she has spoken with employees in other states that have not yet begun vaccinating prison workers.

“As we stack up to other states, I think we’re doing very well,” Watkins said.

Earlier in the pandemic, Watkins said she heard from many employees who were hesitant to get vaccinated. That’s begun to shift, with more employees now saying they are willing to get shots, she said.

Watkins and others view that as an encouraging sign.

“I urge everyone to get vaccinated,” state prisons Commissioner Todd Ishee said earlier this month. “This is our best shot to protect the health and safety of our colleagues and their families as well as the men and women in our custody. Science has thrown us a lifeline. Everyone should grab a hold.”