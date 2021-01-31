NC ends deadliest month of COVID pandemic with some signs of improvement

North Carolina reported 48 new deaths from COVID-19 Sunday, breaking a four day streak of over 100 daily deaths from the virus.

A total of 9,335 people have died across the state since the pandemic began in March, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data. More than a quarter of those deaths have occurred in January, which saw 13 days of more than 100 reported deaths.

Prior to January, the state had seen just one day — Dec. 30 — with more than 100 reported deaths.

The new deaths come alongside a reported 4,899 new cases, bringing the state’s running total to 757,526.

As of Friday, 8.5% of tests were returning positive. The state has said it needs the number to be around 5% in order to better contain the spread of the virus.

Hospitalizations fell to 2,782 from 2,883 the day before. It’s the sixth day in a row that hospitalizations have gone down.

As of Saturday, DHHS reports that 635 adults were in intensive care units due to COVID-19. The state reported a total of 1,987 ICU beds in use, and 443 available. There were 15,339 inpatient beds in use at hospitals around the state, with at least 5,596 available. The data represents reports from 94% of hospitals statewide.

The pace of vaccination has increased across the state in the past week, with North Carolina surging ahead of some states in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s ranking of states by first doses administered per 100,000 residents. And on Saturday, The News & Observer reported both Wake and Durham counties would be receiving more than double their previous vaccine supply.