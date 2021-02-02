‘Tale of two cities.’ Racial disparity found in who gets vaccines in Charlotte

More than two-thirds of the people vaccinated by Mecklenburg County Public Health are white, according to data released Tuesday that provided a race and ethnicity breakdown for the first time at the local level.

Only 16% of people given first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines by the health department have been Black. That’s a big disparity compared to the county’s demographics, which show nearly 32% of people in Mecklenburg are Black, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

By contrast, 69% of people given first doses by the county are white, and white people comprise 54% of the county population.

And people living in the “wedge” of Charlotte — a collection of affluent neighborhoods in south Charlotte — are receiving vaccines at a higher rate than many other Charlotteans, a ZIP code map released by county Public Health Director Gibbie Harris Tuesday shows.

People in the “crescent” of Charlotte — a band of high-poverty neighborhoods in the west, north and east of Charlotte —are receiving vaccines at lower rates than those in the wedge.

“You literally have a tale of two cities,” the Rev. Willie Keaton, chairman of social justice advocacy group Restorative Justice CLT, told the Observer. “You have a deeply segregated city, of rich and poor. You have the wedge and the crescent.”

As of Sunday, Mecklenburg has administered 13,274 doses — making up roughly 21% of first doses administered to county residents.

The majority of COVID-19 doses in Mecklenburg County are administered by hospital systems Atrium Health and Novant Health. As of Tuesday, 63,916 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Mecklenburg County, according to NC Department of Health and Human Services.

The need for more details

While the county’s demographic is helpful in detailing who is getting vaccines, it paints an incomplete picture.

The Department of Health and Human Services releases demographic data for COVID-19 vaccines at the state level — but not at a county level.

And Mecklenburg County doesn’t have access to the demographics data for vaccines administered by the hospital systems. So there’s no way to tell if Mecklenburg as a whole is getting the vaccine roll-out right for equitable distribution to all races and ethnicities.

At the state level, white people are also getting the overwhelming majority of COVID-19 vaccines, NC DHHS data show.

They have gotten 81% of first doses of the vaccines — although white people make up 68% of North Carolina’s population, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

Meanwhile, Black people have received 12% of the state’s first dose COVID vaccines; Black residents comprise nearly 22% of North Carolina’s population.

Disparity in vaccine distribution is a national problem, AP reported last month. Many states, including North Carolina, have vaccinated Black people at “below expected” levels, the AP analysis showed.

It’s very important to have county-wide demographic data, Novant senior vice president of consumer engagement Dr. Jerome Williams Jr. told the Observer.

“Unless you have very detailed, rich data — on every level: state, county, hospital system — it’s very difficult to affect change because you don’t know,” Williams said. “You can’t manage what you don’t measure.”

Mecklenburg County released new data Tuesday that shows Black people are receiving COVID-19 vaccines at lower rates than white people in the county. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Both hospital systems, Atrium and Novant, have launched initiatives bringing vaccines to local churches in the crescent. But the majority of vaccines in the county last week went to Atrium Health’s mass vaccination clinic at Bank of America Stadium.

Just 30% of people vaccinated at that event were people of color, Atrium’s chief physician executive Dr. Scott Rissmiller said. “Now that’s a number that we’re not satisfied with, not even close,” he said.

County data

The data released Tuesday also sheds new light on the racial disparity for people 65 and older getting vaccines now.

Data shows Black people make up 26.1% of the 65 and older population in Charlotte. But only 16.8% of first doses of COVID-19 shots from the county health department have gone to Black people age 65 and up.

For other races or ethnicities:

▪ White people comprise 64.5% of people age 65 and up in Mecklenburg and have received nearly 70.5% of the health department’s first doses of coronavirus vaccines.

▪ Hispanic people make up 4.8% of the county’s population of people age 65 and up, according to the health department. That group has received 3.8% of Mecklenburg Public Health’s vaccines.

▪ And Asian people make up 3.7% of people age 65 and up in Mecklenburg — and 4.8% of Mecklenburg County first doses have gone to Asian people age 65 and up.

The state is currently offering vaccines only to health care workers, residents and staff at long-term clinics, and people age 65 or older.

There could be a disparity in vaccine distribution based on those groups, UNC School of Medicine professor of social medicine Rebecca Walker said.

Walker, who works in health care ethics and is on the North Carolina Institute of Medicine COVID-19 vaccine advisory committee, said there is a disproportionate number of white people in those groups.

Next, North Carolina is scheduled to begin offering vaccine appointments to front-line essential workers, which Walker said could shift the demographic numbers.

“I know that they’re making a lot of effort at the state level to try and make the roll-out more equitable,” she said. “… But I agree it’s for sure a problem.”

‘Will I live to even get the vaccine?’

Vaccinating people in Black and brown communities should be a priority for the state and county, Charlotte-Mecklenburg NAACP President Corine Mack told the Observer.

It’s well-established that people in those communities are more likely to see severe complications from COVID-19, Mack said.

“I don’t understand how, if that is the case, that you’re well aware of the fact that it’s more likely that Black people have severe complications, why are they not focusing on getting Black people vaccinated first?” Mack asked.

Mack, 63, said she is not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, although she said she is high-risk for COVID-19 complications. She won’t be eligible for a vaccine until Group 4.

“The question is, will I live to even get the vaccine?” Mack asked.

That’s the reality for people in Black communities, who are not getting equal access to the vaccine, she said. “People die — that’s the effect,” Mack said, when they don’t get the vaccine. “They are unknowingly transmitting the disease to other people. That’s what’s happening right now.”

But Mack and Keaton are not surprised by the disparity in vaccine access. It’s a “manifestation of institutional racism,” Keaton said.

“We have a divide when it comes to access,” Keaton said. “We shouldn’t be surprised. It’s just reality.”