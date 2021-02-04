Coronavirus

COVID vaccines could soon be coming to another major Charlotte medical practice

Tryon Medical Partners could become the next Charlotte health care provider to offer COVID-19 vaccines, according to an email sent to patients.

The independent practice received approval from the state Department of Health and Human Services, Tryon Medical told patients in an email Thursday.

Tryon Medical still does not have any vaccines currently, the email emphasized. And the independent practice asked patients to “resist the urge to call our offices,” in order to keep phone lines free for patients who need immediate help.

Tryon Medical will notify eligible patients by email with instructions once the practice receives COVID-19 vaccines, according to the email. Tryon Medical leaders were not immediately available to comment.

Charlotte hospital systems Atrium Health and Novant Health are now providing the majority of COVID-19 vaccines in Mecklenburg.

Tryon Medical Partners has received approval from the state Department of Health and Human Services to offer COVID-19 vaccines. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

More vaccine options await

More than 86,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in Mecklenburg as of Thursday.

The state is currently offering coronavirus vaccines to health care workers, staff and residents at long-term care facilities and anyone age 65 and older.

State officials and Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris have said the state could open up vaccine access to Group 3 within weeks. That group includes front-line essential workers, like teachers and grocery store workers.

Meanwhile, some stores could be getting access to COVID-19 vaccines soon. Walgreens announced it would bring COVID-19 vaccines to 300 locations across North Carolina starting Feb. 12, the News & Observer reported.

