COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Feb. 6

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

NC reports 113 additional deaths

At least 787,349 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 9,841 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday reported 5,547 new COVID-19 cases, up from 5,495 the day before.

On Friday, 113 deaths were reported. The previous two days, the state reported at least 150 deaths.

At least 2,523 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Friday, down from 2,654 reported on Thursday. The number of hospitalizations has been dropping steadily since mid-January.

As of Wednesday, the latest day for which data are available, 7.9% of coronavirus tests were positive. Health officials say the number should be about 5% or lower to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Spectrum Center in Charlotte to be a vaccination site

The Spectrum Center in North Carolina is set to host a mass clinic for administering COVID-19 vaccines.

The venue, home to the Charlotte Hornets, will offer shots to people ages 65 and older, Novant Health said Friday.

The provider said the clinic scheduled for Feb. 13 is near public transportation and parking, allowing residents to have increased access to vaccines. Smaller vaccine clinics are also planned to target “marginalized communities who are disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” The Charlotte Observer reported.

Large-scale vaccination events recently have been held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway and Bank of America Stadium, home to the Carolina Panthers.