COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Feb. 8

Dr. LaToya Woods administers the COVID-19 vaccine for a patient at Macedonia New Life Church on Rock Quarry Road on Saturday, February 6, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 796,000

At least 796,195 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 9,983 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday reported 4,674 new COVID-19 cases, up from 4,172 reported the day before.

Fifty-seven additional deaths were added to the total Sunday. Deaths do not all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 2,378 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Sunday, down 90 from the day before. The number has steadily dropped over the past 13 days.

As of Friday, the latest day for which data are available, 7.4% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say the number should be about 5% or lower to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Churches help address vaccine inequity

On Saturday, a partnership between WakeMed and Wake County Public Health delivered 1,700 COVID-19 vaccines to 16 churches and a community center in Southeast Raleigh in an attempt to overcome transportation and other equity concerns surrounding vaccination.

North Carolina, like many states, has so far struggled with equity while rolling out the vaccine.

As of Feb. 4, white people make up 80.3% of those who have received a first dose of the vaccine while accounting for 70.5% of the state’s population. Black people have received 12.6% of first doses administered but represent 23.1% of North Carolina’s population. Hispanic people account for 2.3% of those who have received first doses but make up 9.8% of the state’s population.

“We do not see that we are vaccinating our African-American, our Hispanic community, our Native American community at the same rate we are vaccinating our white community, and that means we have work to do,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state health department, said last week during a fireside chat with the Rev. William Barber II.

Churches and community centers have recruited people who may not otherwise be able to access the vaccine, used trusted messengers to address fears about the vaccine and reached out directly to those who may not be able to figure out an online registration process.

UNC faculty can teach remotely after crowd rushes Franklin Street

Faculty at UNC-Chapel Hill can choose to teach remotely until Feb. 17 after students crowded Franklin Street following the Tar Heels’ win over Duke on Saturday night.

Hundreds of fans gathered in Chapel Hill after the UNC men’s basketball team beat Duke 91-87. Many weren’t wearing masks, and the crowd size remained steady in the hour after the game.

Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz has said there will be consequences.

“I know many Tar Heels enjoy rushing Franklin Street to celebrate a big win, but we are in the middle of a global pandemic, and COVID doesn’t take a break for the Duke game,” he tweeted Saturday night. ”We will investigate this incident and work with local authorities to pursue consequences.”