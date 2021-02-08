NC reports fewest daily COVID deaths in a week as hospitalizations continue to fall

North Carolina added eight deaths to the state’s COVID-19 death toll Monday, the fewest reported in the state’s daily update in a week.

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. The state Department of Health and Human Services updates its numbers as information becomes available. According to the most recent DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 4, when 104 people died.

Monday’s relatively low reported deaths come after DHHS added 169 deaths, 150 deaths and 113 deaths to the reported total on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday respectively. Wednesday’s count was the most reported deaths that the state had added to its tally in single day since the pandemic began in March.

Over the last week, DHHS has added an average of 93 deaths per day to the state’s overall number of deaths.

As of Monday, 9,991 North Carolinians have died due to the virus.

Statewide hospitalizations dropped by 55 to 2,339 with 95% of hospitals reporting, according to DHHS.

It’s the 13th straight day that hospitalizations have decreased and the lowest count overall in North Carolina since Dec. 7.

DHHS reported 3,084 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, a decrease of over 1,500 from Sunday’s new case count.

Over the last few weeks, new case reports have steadily decreased as the state has administered nearly 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since mid-December when they began. The last time that DHHS reported over 7,000 new cases in day was Jan. 23.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Return later for updates.