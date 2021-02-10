NC to open COVID vaccines to teachers starting Feb 24. Here’s what that means for Charlotte

North Carolina will soon expand access to COVID-19 vaccines, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper said in a news conference Wednesday.

The state plans to open coronavirus shot appointments to certain people in Group 3, starting on Feb 24.

The state will first open vaccinations to educators and school personnel on Feb. 24, and to other Group 3 essential workers starting on March 10.

“Essential workers are just that – essential,” Cooper said Wednesday. “They’ve worked throughout this pandemic. We know educators can continue to work safely before being vaccinated as long as schools follow state health guidance. Students can be back in schools safely now. That’s what I want them to do.”

Novant Health has already begun working with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to get teachers already eligible for shots vaccinated — meaning any teachers age 65 and up.

Here’s what we know about the expanding vaccine access, and how that will impact folks in the Charlotte region.

Aide Blanco receives her shot at the Bank of America Stadium Atrium Health vaccine clinic on Friday, January 29, 2021. Atrium Health, Honeywell, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Charlotte Motor Speedway formed a public-private partnership that expects to vaccinate 19,000 people at the Friday through Sunday event. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Who else is included in Group 3?

The state will begin vaccinations with educators, like child care staff, K-12 teachers and support staff. That is expected to include about 240,000 people across the state, Cooper said Wednesday.





Other frontline essential workers — who will be able to get vaccinations starting March 10 includes anyone who must be in-person at their place of employment, and works in one of these sectors:

▪ Critical manufacturing (like workers making medical supplies, or products needed for food and agricultural supply chains)

▪ Essential goods (like people who work in stores that sell groceries and medicine)

▪ Food and agriculture (like meat packing, farm and restaurant workers)

▪ Government and community services (like U.S. Postal Service workers or other shipping workers, elected officials, clergy and homeless shelter staff)

▪ Health care and public health (including social workers)

▪ Public safety (like firefighters and EMS, law enforcement and corrections workers)

▪ Transportation (like public transit workers, and transportation maintenance and repair technicians)

Anyone can use N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ online tool to find out more about when they’re eligible for the vaccine.

What providers are offering vaccines in Mecklenburg?

Mecklenburg County Public Health offers vaccines to eligible people through a clinic at Bojangles Coliseum, and at smaller community vaccination events by appointment.

Charlotte’s hospital systems, Atrium Health and Novant Health, are also offering COVID-19 vaccines by appointment.

And beginning Friday, Walgreens will begin distributing vaccines at 300 locations across the state. The company has not released a list of locations where vaccines will be available.

Who’s next?

After Group 3, the state will begin offering vaccine appointments to anyone in Group 4 — that includes adults who are at high risk for exposure to COVID-19 and increased risk of severe illness.

That means anyone age 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions, anyone incarcerated or living in close group living settings, and other essential workers who haven’t yet gotten the vaccine will be able to get appointments for COVID-19 shots.

The state still hasn’t announced a schedule for opening appointments to those in Group 4.