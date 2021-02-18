Register now:Your COVID-19 vaccine questions answered during live Q&A

Speakers

After nearly a year of living in the pandemic, we have a vaccine. While the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in Mecklenburg county has brought many a sense of hope, it’s also brought up questions from residents across the county.

Who will get the shots first? Are the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines safe? Do you still have to wear a mask and socially distance if you get immunized? When will life get back to normal?

Join Charlotte Observer reporters Alison Kuznitz and Hannah Smoot as they speak with Dr. Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County Deputy Public Health Director, for a live virtual event at noon on Feb. 24, 2021.

Register here to reserve your spot, and to submit your questions for Dr. Washington in advance.

Dr. Raynard Washington

Deputy Health Director for Mecklenburg County.

Alison Kuznitz

Reporter, The Charlotte Observer. Read her stories here.

Hannah Smoot

Reporter, The Charlotte Observer. Read her stories here.