Register now:Your COVID-19 vaccine questions answered during live Q&A

After nearly a year of living in the pandemic, we have a vaccine. While the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in Mecklenburg county has brought many a sense of hope, it’s also brought up questions from residents across the county.

Who will get the shots first? Are the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines safe? Do you still have to wear a mask and socially distance if you get immunized? When will life get back to normal?

Join Charlotte Observer reporters Alison Kuznitz and Hannah Smoot as they speak with Dr. Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County Deputy Public Health Director, for a live virtual event at noon on Feb. 24, 2021.

Register here to reserve your spot, and to submit your questions for Dr. Washington in advance.

Deputy Health Director for Mecklenburg County.

Reporter, The Charlotte Observer. Read her stories here.

Reporter, The Charlotte Observer. Read her stories here.

Hannah Smoot covers business in Charlotte, focusing on health care, aviation and sports business. She has been covering COVID-19 in North Carolina since March 2020. She previously covered money and power at The Rock Hill Herald in South Carolina and is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Alison Kuznitz
Alison Kuznitz is a local government reporter for The Charlotte Observer, covering City Council and the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners. Since March, she has also reported on COVID-19 in North Carolina. She previously interned at The Boston Globe, The Hartford Courant and Hearst Connecticut Media Group, and is a Penn State graduate. Support my work with a digital subscription
