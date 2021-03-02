New COVID vaccine appointments available in Mecklenburg County for more groups

Mecklenburg County is opening up COVID-19 vaccine appointments for March 10 through March 31, the county said Tuesday.

That means frontline essential workers in Group 3 are eligible to sign up for those appointments for the first time in Mecklenburg, according to county leaders.

That includes university and college staff, law enforcement and firefighters, public safety and transportation workers and restaurant workers. Anyone eligible for vaccines — including those people in Group 3 — can begin booking those appointments starting Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

In mid-February, NC Gov. Roy Cooper had announced the state would expand vaccine eligibility to those people in Group 3 starting March 10. But Cooper will address the state in a 2 p.m. news conference, and could move that schedule forward, opening up vaccine appointments to that group starting Wednesday.

How to book appointments

Anyone can book an appointment online at https://starmed.care/ or by calling the county COVID-19 hotline at 980-314-9400 (Option 3 for English and Option 8 for Spanish).

If no appointments are available, people can sign up for the county’s waitlist at MeckNC.gov/COVID-19.

The county is expanding its partnership with StarMed Healthcare. The company will now provide first doses of the vaccines at the county’s clinic at Bojangles’ Coliseum.

New COVID-19 appointments are available starting Thursday through Mecklenburg County Public Health. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Johnson & Johnson vaccines available

Mecklenburg County Public Health is receiving 11,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week, county health director Gibbie Harris said Tuesday. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is the latest COVID-19 vaccine to receive an emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Those vaccines will be used over the next week and a half, Harris said.

The new COVID-19 vaccine, unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, only requires one injection.

The state Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday it expects more than 80,000 doses of the newly authorized vaccine to arrive in North Carolina beginning on Wednesday.