NC COVID hospitalizations fall below 1,300 for first time since November

North Carolina reported 1,290 hospitalizations Thursday, the first time since Nov. 11 that fewer than 1,300 people have been in the hospital with COVID-19 across the state.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,502 new cases, an increase of nearly 400 from Wednesday’s new case count.

But over the last week, DHHS has reported an average of 2,154 cases per day, an average that has fallen from the pandemic high of over 8,600 on Jan. 12.

DHHS says it is having technological problems that are preventing it from posting additional coronavirus statistics, and is working to resolve the issue. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

This is a breaking news story. Return later for updates.