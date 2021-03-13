NC reports 892 new COVID-19 cases, a partial count due to technical problems

North Carolina reported 892 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, but said the actual number would be higher because technical problems affected reporting.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reports new COVID-19 data daily Monday through Saturday, but said that technical issues experienced Friday by its COVID reporting system had led to fewer reported cases and tests Saturday. The cases and tests reported on Monday will be higher to account for this error, according to DHHS.

DHHS also reported 1,028 hospitalizations — a drop of nine from the day before. It’s the lowest number of hospitalizations the state has reported in five months. Saturday’s data on hospitalizations is based on reporting from 96% of hospitals statewide.

The state reported that more than 3 million doses of vaccine have been administered, and on Friday N.C. reported just over 1.2 million people were fully vaccinated against the virus. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both require two doses spaced a few weeks apart to reach full effectiveness, while the recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only a single dose.

As of Friday, 5.4% of tests in the state were returning positive. That’s slightly higher than the 5% threshold state health officials set for curbing the spread of the virus.

DHHS added 28 deaths to the state’s total, which reached 11,691 Saturday. Deaths are not always reported the same day they occur, and the state updates its counts as new information becomes available.

Saturday’s reported deaths included an inmate at Franklin Correctional Center. The inmate, a man in his 60s, had pre-existing medical conditions, according to an N.C. Department of Public Safety news release. The department said it would not identify the inmate, citing privacy laws.

State prisons have been the site of multiple outbreaks since the pandemic began last year. DPS reports a total of 50 inmates have died from the virus.

Here are other COVID-19 statistics released Saturday, with changes from the day before:

Total cases: 882,715 (+892)





Deaths: 11,691 (+28)

Tests: 10,723,058 (+19,499)

Hospitalizations: 1,028 (-9)

COVID-19 adult ICU patients: 271 (-2)

Available ICU beds: 602 (+36)

Available inpatient beds: 5,831 (+318)

Patients on ventilators: 914 (-3)

Vaccine statistics reported Friday:

First doses arrived: 1,918,820

First doses administered: 1,825,922 (95%)

Second doses arrived: 1,213,775

Second doses administered: 1,081,799 (89%)

Single shot doses arrived: 83,700

Single shot doses administered: 31,410 (38%)

Vaccine doses administered in N.C. through the federal long-term care program:

First doses arrived: 145,900

First doses administered: 125,903 (86%)

Second doses arrived: 145,900

Second doses administered: 97,601 (67%)

Overall vaccine statistics:

Total doses administered: 3,162,635

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,210,810

Percent of population partially vaccinated: 18.6%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 11.5%