COVID vaccines in or near Charlotte: Your guide to getting an appointment

Securing a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can be daunting, even for the most tech-savvy living in the Charlotte area.

There’s no centralized wait list — and depending on where you live, whether you’re in a priority group, and which providers have vaccines, your access to appointments varies considerably in North Carolina.

The fractured process has forced people to juggle multiple healthcare portals and websites simultaneously while also pre-registering with Atrium Health and Novant Health systems, for example. To look for appointments outside of hospital and county-run clinics, people usually must create new accounts — plus sign up for email and text message alerts — for pharmacies like CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Publix and Harris Teeter.

Vaccine eligibility continues to widen in North Carolina, with Groups 1, 2, 3 and some in Group 4 qualifying for shots this month. Supply of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots remains extremely tight for now.

The first step: Be patient, says Jessica Walters, who created a Facebook group called “NC/SC Vaccine Hunters” that now has thousands of members. “This is a short-term problem,” Walters says, as the prospects of gaining herd immunity improve daily with more shots in arms.

In the Facebook group (which is private but users can request to join), people post frequently about the latest available appointments across the Carolinas and share their immunization success stories.

The Charlotte Observer has compiled this information to help those searching for COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

When are new appointments loaded?

Stay up late or wake up early.

”The single best tip is to get ready at 11:58 p.m. and be ready to start refreshing your device of choice at midnight,” Walters said. That’s when most providers unveil their latest slate of appointments, but before 7 a.m. is considered prime-time for Walgreens.

It’s hard to snag appointments during the day, especially during a 9 a.m to 5 p.m. workday, when thousands of people are vying for the same slots and cause websites to crash.

But people often cancel appointments, usually after a vaccine shopping spree that’s yielded multiple options to get immunized, Walters said.

A sprinkling of appointments could crop up randomly during the day, though they’ll be snatched up quickly. It helps to get added to waitlists, though some — including Mecklenburg County’s — contain thousands of people.

Keep refreshing, check daily

A vaccine web page is “only as good as your refresh,” Walters said. Reload the page regularly to see if that leads to new appointments, but skip this tactic for Publix, where a reload will kick you to the back of the queue. (Publix for now is offering vaccinations in South Carolina but not North Carolina.)

For some providers, appointments can only be booked three days out. Others operate about a week or more in advance.

Vaccine road trip

If you have access to a car, consider driving within an hour or so outside of Charlotte (or the Triangle and other areas with larger populations).

Residents with physical and mental disabilities can now be vaccinated at home through Mecklenburg County Public Health.

Some rural counties are further along in the vaccination priority framework than Mecklenburg, where Public Health Director Gibbie Harris says the county is still focused on Group 3 due to its sheer size. And be on the lookout for mass vaccination clinics, like the FEMA site in Greensboro.

Residents are encouraged to get vaccinated in their home counties, though that’s not a requirement.

”If you increase your radius, make it an hour in any direction from the major cities,” Walters said. “There are clinics, there are pharmacies, there are grocery stores that have much more availability than trying to get into the heart of Charlotte or Raleigh.”

Save these links, phone numbers

Bojangles Coliseum and other mass clinics are regularly opening new appointments, while smaller sites are also becoming more accessible. The Observer updates regularly a local list of upcoming available clinics at CharlotteObserver.com/vaccine-info.

▪ Mecklenburg County Public Health: Schedule online at starmed.care or call 980-314-9400 (option 3 for English and option 8 for Spanish)

The at-home vaccination request form is available online for those unable to travel. Visit https://www.mecknc.gov/covid-19, click “COVID-10 Vaccine” and look for “Home-Based Vaccination” on the website.

Get on the waitlist also under “COVID-19 Vaccine” on the county’s website.

▪ Gaston County: Pre-register online at GastonSaves.com/covid19vaccine.

Book an appointment on that website or call 704-866-3170. The hotline is open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

▪ Union County Public Health: Sign up online by visiting UnionCountyNC.gov and click on vaccine information. From there, choose “COVID-19 Vaccine Prescreen Form” in either English or Spanish. After registering, you will be contacted when an appointment through the health department is available.

For assistance, call 704-292-2550.

▪ Cabarrus Health Alliance: Schedule your shot online or call 704-920-1213. To join the county’s waitlist or schedule an appointment, visit CabarrusHealth.org and click on the COVID-19 Vaccine Information Page.

▪ Walgreens: Schedule online by visiting Walgreens.com. You’ll be prompted to enter your ZIP code. If there are nearby appointments available, you’ll be asked to answer a series of questions to determine your eligibility. If eligible, you will be shown appointment times and locations to choose from.

▪ CVS: Schedule online by visiting CVS.com. Click on “check vaccine availability,” select North Carolina and search through pharmacy locations across the state with available appointments if you meet the eligibility criteria.

▪ Harris Teeter: Schedule online by visiting HarrisTeeterPharmacy.com and click “COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments.” You’ll be screened for eligibility then shown available appointments.

▪ Publix: Schedule online by visiting Publix.com/covid-vaccine. Click your state, hit “book an appointment” and choose a pharmacy location and enter your personal information. The website has a 20-minute countdown to fill out forms.

▪ Walmart: Vaccine appointments are available in South Carolina for now. Visit Walmart.com and click on “COVID-19 vaccine” at the bottom of the homepage. Press “schedule now” and you’ll be prompted to log in or create an account to continue the scheduling process.

▪ Statewide: Find your spot via the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ MySpot.NC.gov. The site lists providers by ZIP code but you cannot currently book appointments directly on the state’s website.

Create, organize accounts

Before it’s your turn in line, get all your drugstore and healthcare provider accounts in order. Answer pre-screening questions to determine your vaccine eligibility and sign up for alerts.

To make a MyAtriumHealth account, go to Atrium’s homepage at Atriumhealth.org, follow the steps to “Schedule Now” and you’ll be prompted to create an account. You may also call for vaccine information at 704-468-8888.

To sign up for MyChart through Novant Health, go to Novant’s homepage at Novanthealth.org, follow the steps to “Get started” or choose coronavirus from the menu. You’ll be asked to begin a pre-screening questionnaire and given the option to start a MyChart account, log in to your existing account, or continue making an appointment as a guest not registered with the system. You may also call for vaccine information at 877-9NOVANT.

Compile all your basic personal information — including date of birth, email address, phone number and emergency contact details — in a single place, like an email draft or Word document. Some portals may ask for your insurance policy number, but vaccines are free for all North Carolinians.

Don’t be picky

Some people may be hesitant to receive the single-dose J&J vaccine, which posted a lower efficacy rate than Pfizer and Moderna’s two-dose regimens. Health experts caution against drawing direct comparisons, since the vaccines were studied at different points of the pandemic and the onset of more contagious coronavirus variants.

Local and state health officials are urging people to take the first vaccine they can get, as all three shots are effective at preventing severe illness and deaths.

“We have three highly effective vaccines and so now we need to get as many people vaccinated as possible,” Novant Health infectious diseases specialist Dr. David Priest told reporters earlier this month. “We would highly encourage people not to worry about which product they get, but just be getting one of them.”

Follow the rules

Harris, Mecklenburg’s health director, has acknowledged the county is using an “honor system” when it comes to vaccinations. People won’t need to provide identification or proof of employment, including those considered “frontline essential” workers in Groups 3 and 4.

The priority groups are designed to immunize people based on coronavirus-related risk levels, such as those with underlying health conditions or increased likelihood of exposure at work.

In other words: Don’t lie on online screening questions in order to jump the line, even if there’s no built-in vetting mechanism, Walters said

It’s unclear when Gov. Roy Cooper will expand vaccine eligibility to Group 5, which encompasses the general population. President Joe Biden has said he expects all Americans will be eligible in their states by May 1.

For the latest vaccine updates, visit CharlotteObserver.com/vaccine-info. Questions? Email akuznitz@charlotteobserver.com.