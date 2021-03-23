NC to ease COVID restrictions, from gathering size to retail and restaurant limits

North Carolina will return to a semblance of pre-pandemic normalcy as Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday he will ease several COVID-19 restrictions, including increasing the size of gatherings and capacity limits in retail and restaurants.

“We can move forward with easing restrictions if we do it safely,” Cooper said.

Here’s what is changing:

▪ The gathering size limit will increase to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. (Previous limits have been 25 indoors and 50 people outdoors).

▪ Retail stores, salons, museums and aquariums will be allowed to open at 100% capacity (up from 50%).

▪ Restaurants, breweries and gyms will be open at 75% capacity indoors (up from 50%) and 100% outdoors.

▪ Bars, conference centers, music venues and sports arenas will be allowed to open at 50% capacity (up from 30%).

▪ The alcohol curfew is being removed. (The curfew has been 11 p.m. since Feb. 26).

A mask mandate will remain in effect. And all businesses will still be expected to maintain social distancing measures, which could limit the capacity of some establishments.

“We’re in a promising place,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Cooper’s most recent executive order was set to expire on Friday. North Carolina has been under coronavirus-related executive orders limiting activities for more than a year when the first coronavirus cases were detected in North Carolina.

In February, Cooper lifted a curfew, allowed bars to reopen indoors with limited capacity and raised capacity limits for sports and other gatherings.

In evaluating whether to ease restrictions, Cooper has said he relies on data and science, preferring to use a “dimmer switch” approach to easing the limits. Across the state, there have been fewer COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths since a post-holiday surge.

N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said North Carolina is seeing metrics like hospitalizations and percent of visits to the emergency department for COVID-like symptoms decrease, while metrics like positive tests are beginning to level off.

“We can responsibly use our dimmer switch approach to ease restrictions,” Cohen said.

More people are getting vaccinated as supply increases. As of the end of the day Monday, 1.48 million people in North Carolina have been fully vaccinated. Another 934,725 have received at least one dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Including vaccinations through federal pharmacy programs, Cohen said, 19% of North Carolina’s adults are fully vaccinated, while 32% are at least partially vaccinated.

Cooper said there is not a specific vaccination rate benchmark connected to reopening, but that it is one of multiple factors to be considered.

“As more people are vaccinated, that does figure into what we are doing,” Cooper said. “The more people we get vaccinated the better we’re going to be.”

Last week, Cooper said all adults in North Carolina would be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1, the data set by President Joe Biden.

Now, North Carolina’s eligibility extends as far as the first part of Group 4, people who have medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and people living in congregate living who have not yet been able to receive a shot.

On April 7, the rest of Group 4, including all people classified as “essential employees,” will become eligible. Cooper has not yet announced when Group 5, the final group that includes all adults, will become eligible. But at least four North Carolina counties have opened up vaccination clinics to Group 5, McClatchy News reported.