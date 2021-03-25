All NC adults will be eligible for COVID vaccine by early April. Here’s what we know.

Essential workers who haven’t received the COVID vaccine yet — and soon all adults — will be eligible to get their shots earlier than planned.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday that he is moving up the eligibility dates for North Carolina’s remaining COVID-19 vaccine groups.

The second part of Group 4, people who are classified as essential workers, will become eligible on March 31, while all people 16 years and older, Group 5, will be able to sign up for a shot on April 7.

The announcement means that all North Carolinians will become eligible for the shot nearly a month before the May 1 target President Joe Biden has set for all adults. Before Cooper’s press conference, Biden said he wants to raise the vaccine goal to 200 million shots by the end of his 100 days in office, The Associated Press reports, which is on track with the country’s current pace.

Group 4’s essential workers include workers in commercial services such as hospitality and retail, chemical and pharmaceutical facilities, construction, housing and real estate and other essential sectors, Cooper said.

Several providers in North Carolina already have opened up vaccinations to any adult, including Cape Fear Valley Health System in Cumberland County and health departments in several rural counties.

As of April 7, 16- and 17-year-olds will be eligible to take the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the only shot that was tested on people in that age group. Dr. Mandy Cohen, the secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said the state will soon update its vaccine finder tool to make it easier for teenagers to find the Pfizer shot.

With many COVID-19 metrics improving, Cooper said Tuesday he would loosen several public health restrictions. The new executive order includes increasing indoor gathering limits to 50 people and outdoor gathering limits to 100 people and allowing retail stores and tourist attractions to open at 100% capacity.

Breweries, gyms and restaurants can open at 75% capacity indoors and 100% capacity outdoors, while bars, conference centers and sports arenas can open at 50% capacity.

The executive order starts Friday at 5 p.m. and will expire April 30.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, has noted the improvements in fewer cases and hospitalizations. But she has repeatedly warned that North Carolinians should not become complacent about the coronavirus, particularly as more contagious variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 are circulating in the state.

As of Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have found the variant first discovered in the United Kingdom in 160 samples from North Carolina, while the variant that was first discovered in South Africa has been found in 26 North Carolina samples.

Health officials have consistently maintained that the variants are causing many more cases in North Carolina that are going unreported because only a small percentage of samples are being genetically sequenced, the process that is used to find a virus’ structure.

Increasing vaccine access

The Biden Administration announced Thursday that the recently passed American Rescue Plan will provide nearly $162 million to community health centers in North Carolina.

The funds can be used to support COVID-19 vaccination testing and vaccination efforts, a U.S. Health and Human Services release said, but also can be used on infrastructure projects or to add mobile units.

Health centers in the Triangle receiving awards included Chapel Hill-based Piedmont Health Services ($13.16 million), Durham’s Lincoln Community Health Center ($10.2 million), and Raleigh-based Advance Community Health ($4.47 million).

North Carolina has been under a state of emergency for more than a year.