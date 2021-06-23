Here’s what CLT passengers need to know before flying to 10 popular international spots

Some international flights departing from Charlotte have recovered to similar levels as previous years. However, COVID-related travel restrictions are still in place for visitors departing from the U.S. abell@charlotteobserver.com

As vaccination rates rise and COVID-related restrictions loosen, passengers are continuing to return to Charlotte’s airport, including for travel to popular international sites for getaway trips.

A number of international flights departing from Charlotte Douglas International Airport this year have recovered to similar levels from pre-COVID times, or even surpassed those totals, according to airport data.

For example, from January through April of this year, there were 476 flights headed to Cancun, Mexico. That compares to 290 last year and 376 in 2019 over the same four-month period.

The number of flights to some destinations, including London, Montreal, and Grand Cayman were cut as airlines adjusted international flight schedules. Other global sites remain open and have regained popularity among Charlotte travelers this year.

Here are the U.S. travel advisory and country-specific travel restrictions for 10 popular destinations that currently see direct flights from Charlotte.

Toronto

As of this week, the U.S. Department of State has issued a Level 3 travel advisory for Canada, The advisory indicates a high risk of COVID-19 in Canada and recommends travelers to “reconsider travel”. This was one level down from a previous Level 4 “Do Not Travel” designation.

Canada continues to enforce strict COVID-19 border restrictions for all passengers, including Canadian citizens. All passengers entering the country need to quarantine for 14 days.

Air travelers should be tested for the coronavirus and spend three days of the quarantine in a government-supervised hotel using their own expenses, according to the Canadian government.

Travelers arriving by land are required to provide a negative test result in the U.S. within three days of arrival, or a positive test results from 14 to 90 days prior to the arrival date.

Cancun and Mexico City, Mexico

Similar to Canada, the Department of State also relaxed the travel advisory on Mexico from Level 4 to Level 3 in early June.

Mexico does not have quarantine or negative test requirements for air travelers. The land border between Mexico and the U.S. is closed to nonessential travel until at least July 21.

Montego Bay, Jamaica

The U.S. travel advisory for Jamaica is also Level 3. Meanwhile, the State Department recommends “do not travel” to the following areas in Montego Bay due to violence and shootings: Canterbury, Clavers Street, Flankers, Hart Street, Norwood, and Rose Heights.

To enter Jamaica, U.S. travelers must apply for and obtain travel authorization from the Jamaican government. In addition, a negative COVID-19 test within three days of departure is required to board the flight.

Nassau, Bahamas

The U.S. travel advisory for the Bahamas is Level 3, “Reconsider Travel.”

Fully vaccinated individuals who are not residents of the Bahamas are exempt from COVID-19 test requirements. Unvaccinated individuals are required to present a negative test result within five days of their departure, except for children under 11 years old and airline crew members. For unvaccinated people staying in the Bahamas longer than four nights, a Rapid Antigen Testing on Day 5 is required for further stay.

Providenciales, Turks and Caico Islands (TCI)

The U.S. travel advisory for TCI is Level 2 “Exercise Increased Caution,” due to crime, not COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a Level 1 travel health notice for the area due to COVID-19, indicating a low level of COVID-19 cases in the country.

TCI is open to air travelers without quarantine requirements. However, a TCI-issued travel authorization is required for entry, as well as a negative COVID-19 test taken within five days of arrival, except for children under 10. Insurance covering COVID-related medications is also required.

Aruba

The U.S. travel advisory for Aruba is Level 3, “Reconsider Travel.”

To enter Aruba, all travelers are required to complete the online Embarkation/Disembarkation card and be approved. The process requires a personal health assessment completed within three days of travel, a negative COVID-19 test within 72 to four hours of departure, medical insurance, and consent to Aruba mandates.

Travelers who do not complete a COVID-19 test prior to travel are asked to take the test upon arrival, and quarantine while waiting for test results,

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

The U.S. travel advisory for the Dominican Republic is Level 3, “Reconsider Travel.”

According to the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism, a breath test will be randomly performed on 3% to 15% of passengers or those who show symptoms upon their arrival. Fully vaccinated travelers or travelers who present negative COVID-19 test results within three days of departure will bypass the test.

All travelers entering the Dominican Republic are also required to complete an electronic entry and exit form to obtain an e-ticket for entry.

Sint Maarten

The U.S. travel advisory for Sint Maarten is Level 3, “Reconsider Travel.”

All travelers, including children, are required to complete a mandatory health authorization application through the country’s electronic system prior to arrival, according to the St. Martin Tourist Office. To process the applicaiton, travlers need to provide a COVID-19 insurance and a negative test result taken within 72 hours prior to departure.

Those with symptoms, such as flu-like behaviors and fever, would be denied entry at the airport.

San José, Costa Rica

The U.S. has issued a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory for Costa Rica. In addition, the State Department recommended increased caution due to rising crime rate in the country.

To enter Costa Rica, travelers must apply for a Health Pass, which requires a COVID-related insurance that covers potential quarantine accommodations. There are no negative test requirement to travel.

Travelers returning to the US

All travelers, including fully vaccinated individuals, need to present a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of flight departure in order to return to the U.S, according to CDC.