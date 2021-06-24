A free flight for two is Mecklenburg County’s latest incentive to get COVID shots

Anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine at the Summerstock Charlotte festival this Sunday could win two roundtrip American Airlines tickets.

The airline is offering the prize in partnership with Summerstock Charlotte and Mecklenburg County Public Health during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at Camp Greene Park.

Anyone who gets a vaccine onsite will be entered to win. And anyone who attends the event with proof of a vaccine record card will also be entered to win.

The tickets are valid to any national or international destination that American Airlines flies (first class for domestic flights, coach-class for international destinations).

Mecklenburg County Public Health is also giving out $25 cash cards at the event for people 18 and older who gets the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or drives someone else for a first dose vaccination.

“Vaccines are key to beating COVID-19 and getting back to activities like visiting loved ones and traveling for leisure and business,” American Airlines senior vice president of Global Government Affairs Nate Gatten said in a statement.

Summerstock Charlotte, a festival celebrating Charlotte’s live art, food and creative scenes, will start at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Camp Greene Park.

As of Thursday, 48% of Mecklenburg County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines.

That trails behind President Joe Biden’s national goal of getting 70% of U.S. adults vaccinated by July 4.

And that’s one reason North Carolina and local officials have plugged incentive programs like the American Airlines drawing.

North Carolina also debuted a highly publicized incentive this week. The state held the first of four $1 million vaccine lottery drawings on Wednesday, but the winner’s identity has not yet been released.