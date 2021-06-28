‘I still don’t believe it.’ NC announces first $1 million vaccine lottery winner

Shelly Wyramon, a 45-year-old teacher from Winston-Salem, is the first person to win $1 million for getting a COVID-19 vaccination in North Carolina, the state announced Monday.

Five days after the first drawings, North Carolina has announced the winners of its $1 million prize and $125,000 college scholarship.

Vania Martinez, a 14-year-old from Wilmington, won the $125,000 post-secondary scholarship.

Those entered into the $1 million drawing were 18 or older. For the scholarship drawing the age range was 12 to 17.

Wyramon, a mother of three, encouraged others to get vaccinated. She said she got the shot in order to spend more time with the people she loves, and the children she teaches.

“I was overwhelmed, not believing it,” she said of winning the drawing. “I still don’t believe it. Who believes that you’re going to win $1 million?”

Martinez said she had just started a summer job to save for college when she found out she had won.

“When I first got the phone call, I thought it was a total lie,” she said. “It was exciting, but at the same time crazy.”

Gov. Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, announced the two winners.

“Thank you for choosing to get vaccinated, and doing your part to help put this pandemic behind us,” Cooper said at the news conference.

Taxes still must be paid on the $1 million, and the $125,000 scholarship does not guarantee acceptance to any college or university.

For both drawings, those entered had to have received at least one dose of the vaccine, either from Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

For those vaccinated with their first dose from June 10 to June 20 at midnight, when the entries for the first drawing closed, their names were entered into the drawings twice.

The odds of winning the vaccine lottery are about 1 in 4 million. By way of comparison, the odds of winning the Powerball lottery averages 1 in 11.6 million, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

The drawings were conducted by the state lottery on a computerized random number generator on a system that did not store any private medical information, The News & Observer reported.

This was the first of four drawings to take place this summer. The next drawing will be held on July 7.

Cooper announced the vaccine lotteries in early June to encourage more vaccinations after the rate of new vaccinations had been dropping for weeks.

As of June 25, 45% of the total population, and 55% of the adult population, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the DHHS.

Nationwide, that rate is 54% for everyone and 66% for adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

DHHS officials have said that they hope to see the rate increase in North Carolina as the winners of the first drawings are publicized.

Any resident of North Carolina vaccinated in the state with at least one dose, even those vaccinated prior to the first drawing, will be eligible for the next three this summer.

The only exception are those vaccinated at clinics operated by the U.S. Department of Defense, due to lack of data, DHHS said.