Cooper seeks approval from NC Council of State on extension of eviction moratorium

A message calling for freezing rent during the COVID-19 outbreak was spray painted on a wall in an abandoned parking lot in Durham, N.C., pictured here on Wednesday morning, March 25, 2020. jwall@newsobserver.com

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that he has asked Council of State members for approval to extend the statewide eviction moratorium, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

Council of State members have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to decide if the order, which is set to expire Wednesday, should be extended.

One Council of State member, N.C. Treasurer Dale Folwell, called on Cooper last week to let the state’s eviction moratorium expire.

Last week, the Centers for Disease for Disease Control and Prevention extended its nationwide eviction moratorium until July 31. The CDC said it would be the last extension.

That nationwide order has jurisdiction over North Carolina, meaning certain tenants are still protected against eviction until July 31, whether the statewide order is extended or not.

Both the statewide and nationwide order only protect against eviction in cases of nonpayment where the tenant has lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tenant must submit a written sworn declaration that attests they are protected under the order.

Cooper first issued the statewide order in October as a means of clarifying confusion surrounding the enforcement of the CDC order, which was first instituted in September of last year.

It’s unclear what protections, if any, the statewide order would add if it were extended through July.

The News & Observer has sent questions to Cooper’s office requesting more information about the order.

This is a breaking news story. Return later for updates.

Help us cover your community through The News & Observer's partnership with Report For America. Contribute now to help fund reporting on housing affordability in the Triangle, and to support new reporters. Donate now