Here’s what you need to know about the Delta COVID variant in Mecklenburg

Even as vaccinations rise in North Carolina, local experts are keeping a close eye on new variants of the coronavirus.

One in particular, the Delta variant, has prompted worry, along with conflicting guidelines on mask-wearing from top health agencies.

Here’s what local experts say about the Delta variant.

What’s the Delta variant?

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is a strain of the coronavirus first identified in India that may be more transmissible than the original strain of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Reports of the Delta variant have been quickly rising in the U.S. — the variant likely makes up more than 25% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., latest estimates from the CDC show.

Is the Delta variant in NC?

Yes. But experts don’t know exactly how prevalent the virus is in North Carolina.

The state doesn’t have good data around COVID-19 variants, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris told reporters last week.

“But we do know that we have it in our community,” she said. “So we’re watching it closely.”

It’s likely the Delta variant could become the dominant strain of COVID-19, she said.

And Novant Health infectious disease expert Dr. David Priest told reporters he expects to see outbreaks of COVID-19 related to the Delta variant in parts of N.C. communities that have lower vaccination rates.

“We haven’t had a lot of Delta variant in our communities, but we think that’s going to be increasing,” Priest said.

Do vaccines protect against the Delta variant?

Yes, experts believe the COVID-19 vaccines do provide protection from the Delta variant, Harris said.

But the variants like Delta, and like the Gamma variant first identified in Brazil, seem to be more contagious and cause more health issues than the original virus, she said.

“That’s why we really want people to get vaccinated,” she said. “We do not want a resurgence of COVID in the fall.”

Should I wear a mask, even if I’m vaccinated?

On Friday, the World Health Organization suggested that even fully vaccinated people should still wear face masks whenever possible.

But CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on the “Today” show on Wednesday that vaccinated Americans do not need to wear a face mask to protect against the variant.

Mecklenburg County has no plans to require face masks in all settings once again, Harris told the Observer in a Wednesday interview. But she said unvaccinated people should wear masks, and unvaccinated people do not necessarily need to mask up.

But Mecklenburg residents should follow guidelines from local business, who may still require masks, she said.

In general, even fully vaccinated people shouldn’t feel pressured to ditch the mask, Priest told reporters.

People should weigh their own risk factors. If you are at high risk for COVID-19 complications, “you shouldn’t be afraid to wear a mask,” he said.

And in North Carolina, face masks are still required in health care settings and on public transit. And people who are not vaccinated should wear a mask at all times in public.

Observer staff writer Yiwen Lu contributed