‘Animals provide so much comfort.’ But will they go to shelters as folks leave home?

Savannah Taylor arrived at UNC Wilmington last summer determined to make the most of her freshman year. About a month into the fall semester, the coronavirus pandemic forced her to return home to Charlotte where she surprised her parents with a new friend.

Benji was hairy, with dazzling brown eyes, muscular shoulders and a lopsided smile — and he was just 12.

Taylor, 19, came home with Benji, a pit bull she rescued from the Humane Society of Charlotte in October. At the time, Benji was the oldest dog in HSC’s care.

He’s also one of the thousands of “pandemic pets” adopted at the height of the pandemic. One in five U.S. households adopted a cat or dog since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, according to the America Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Benji smiles on the way home from the Humane Society of Charlotte after he was adopted by college student Savannah Taylor in October 2020. Benji and Taylor were inseparable — until she returned to UNC Wilmington in January. Courtesy of Savannah Taylor

As students and employers head back to school or work, those who adopted “pandemic pets” are forced to consider care options for them. But some pet owners might not be able to afford these options.

Some animal welfare advocates worry those pets will wind up in shelters again. It’s not a problem in the Charlotte area yet, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Animal Care and Control.

Adoption rates have continued to grow since the start of the pandemic, according to Melissa Knicely at Animal Care and Control.

In fact, the shelter has seen fewer pet returns or surrenders, she said.

From January 2019 to May 2019, 1,140 pets were taken back to the shelter. During the same period a year later, when COVID-19 struck, only 843 pets were returned or surrendered. In 2021, only 812 animals were taken back to the shelter.

Last year, the percentage of live release rates — saves — from the shelter reached 90 percent, the highest recorded rate in the shelter’s history.

The reasons for returns vary, Knicely said, and the pet owners range from college students to retirees.

“Tragically, the end of school in May is the time of year when many families move — and pets are not included in that relocation, so a lot of them end up in shelters,” Knicely said.

CMPD’s Animal Care and Control office, near Charlotte Douglas International Airport, had a 90% save rate in 2020, the highest in the shelter’s history. The Charlotte Observer staff photo

Nationally, the vast majority of pet owners who added furry friends during the pandemic — 90 percent for dogs and 85 percent for cats — aren’t considering giving them up anytime soon, the ASPCA said on its website.

Back to school, so what about Benji?

Knowing Benji depended on her was the motivation Taylor needed to get out of bed in the morning, she said. Taylor said she also believed she had an equally large impact on him.

“When I first brought him home, he didn’t know what to do with himself,” Taylor said. “If I left, I would come back two hours later and find him sitting in the same spot waiting for me.”

When Taylor learned she would be returning to school in January, she knew Benji would have to stay in Charlotte. Fortunately, Taylor’s parents agreed to care for Benji until she returned from school.

Knicely echoed Taylor’s sentiments about the importance of pets and the companionship they offer.

“There is definitely a link between pet adoptions and mental health,” Knicely said. “And we say that even more during the pandemic ... Animals provide so much comfort.”

Pets and separation anxiety

The American Veterinary Medical Association offers these tips to help pets deal with their owners’ return to work or school:

Slowly introduce workday routines: Schedule waking up, feeding and walking as you might for your expected workday routine, then introduce a consistent departure schedule that builds on that routine.

Take anxiety out of your departure: Practice short departures on a daily basis and gradually extend the time you are gone. Give a small treat just as you walk out the door.

Exercise: Before leaving, engage in play and activity. Burning energy can help keep pets calm and relaxed.

Keep them engaged: Long-lasting treats, food puzzles, and automatic feeders can help keep pets occupied.

Create a safe space: Reintroduce crating while still working from home by making it rewarding for the dog to go into the crate for short periods of time.

Look for signs of stress: Excessive barking or whining, agitation, destructive behavior and inappropriate urination/defecation can all be signs of stress.

Talk to your veterinarian: Concerns about behavior, stress and well-being may require a consultation with a veterinary behaviorist.