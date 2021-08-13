Doctors urge vaccines as COVID cases spike. Here’s how to get one in the Charlotte area

Local officials are urging Mecklenburg County residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 amid a spike in coronavirus cases in the region and across the state.

The growth in cases is related to the fast-moving spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

North Carolina counties, including Mecklenburg and neighboring Gaston, have reported an uptick in COVID-19 cases among children too. Most school-age children and younger aren’t eligible to get the vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone age 12 and older while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to anyone age 18 and older.

Here’s how and where to get a coronavirus vaccine around the Charlotte area.

Atrium Health

Atrium Health offers COVID-19 vaccines for walk-ins and by appointment at many of its hospital and clinic locations, along with community events.

A list of walk-in vaccine events is available online. Patients can also schedule appointments for the COVID-19 vaccines at Atrium locations online, by calling 704-468-8888, or through their MyAtriumHealth account.

Novant Health

Novant Health also offers COVID-19 vaccines for walk-ins and by appointments at several locations, including at its vaccine site at 6070 East Independence Blvd.

A full list of walk-in vaccine sites is available online. And patients can schedule appointments to get the vaccines online or through their MyChart account.

Pharmacies and stores

CVS Pharmacies: Patients can walk-in or schedule an appointment online to get a COVID-19 vaccine at many CVS Pharmacy locations across the region.

Walgreens Pharmacies: Walk-in appointments to get the COVID-19 shot are available at Walgreens Pharmacies. You can also schedule an appointment for the vaccine online.

Harris Teeter Pharmacies: Harris Teeter offers coronavirus vaccines by appointment at many pharmacy locations. Anyone can get an appointment online.

Publix: Publix accepts both walk-ins and appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone can make an appointment for the vaccine online.

Mecklenburg County Public Health and StarMed

The county health department offers COVID-19 vaccines at multiple locations, including at several StarMed Healthcare sites:

▪ Northwest Health Department, 2845 Beatties Ford Road

▪ Southeast Health Department, 249 Billingsley Road

▪ Valerie C. Woodard Center-Community Resource Center, 3205 Freedom Drive

▪ StarMed Healthcare-Tuckaseegee, 4001 Tuckaseegee Rd

▪ StarMed Healthcare-Eastland, 5344 Central Ave

▪ StarMed Healthcare-Bojangles Coliseum, 2700 East Independence Blvd

More information, with vaccine site hours and additional community clinics and events is available on the health department’s website.

Additional StarMed Healthcare vaccine sites can be found online through StarMed’s website.

State health department

The state Department of Health and Human Services has a list of vaccine locations online. The list also tracks which locations have the vaccine in stock. Find out more online at vaccines.gov.

The state health department is offering $100 prepaid cards at certain vaccine sites on certain days.

Those sites include:

▪ 3205 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208 on Aug. 13 and 16

▪ 1415 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216 on Aug. 14

▪ 2845 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216 on Aug. 12, 13, and 16

▪ 249 Billingsley Road, Charlotte, NC 28211 on Aug. 13 and 16

▪ 2700 East Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28205 on Aug. 9-14 and 16

▪ 5344 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28212 on Aug. 7-16

▪ 59 Chestnut Drive SW, Concord, NC 28025 on Aug. 16

▪ 1100 Pine Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081 on Aug. 14