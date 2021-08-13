COVID-19 cases jump in every Charlotte ZIP code. Here’s the map.

Gavin Off

Coronavirus case rates have spiked in every Mecklenburg County ZIP code since last week, according to data that county officials released Friday.

Local health officials have said the drastic increase in numbers is due to the highly contagious delta variant of coronavirus — and bolstered by low vaccination rates.

Only 55% of Mecklenburg County residents are at least partially vaccinated.

The rate of positive COVID-19 tests in Mecklenburg now exceeds 12%, showing that the virus is circulating more rapidly. The rate of new cases in North Carolina is the highest it’s been in months.

For a third consecutive day, Mecklenburg County has logged more than 600 new coronavirus cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Those numbers are similar to COVID rates from early this year.

The latest data released by the county show that all ZIP codes in and around Charlotte have fewer than 1,000 new cases per 100,000 residents. The countywide average rate is 546.5 new cases per 100,000 residents, based on positive coronavirus test results from July 29 to Aug. 11.

The case rate data by ZIP code shows only the most recent, or active, infections detected by coronavirus testing. It takes population into account to show where cases are most concentrated. Mecklenburg County Public Health typically releases ZIP code-level data weekly, and the rate is based on a 14-day average.

The county’s highest concentration of COVID cases is in the Cherry and Elizabeth neighborhoods of Charlotte, in ZIP code 28204.

Other ZIP codes with high case rate concentrations are in northeast Charlotte along North Tryon Street, in ZIP code 28206, and in uptown, in ZIP code 28202. Both have case rates of over 800 per 100,000 residents.

The lowest concentration of COVID case rates is in ZIP code 28036, which represents Davidson, followed by ZIP code 28210, which is in southern Mecklenburg County along Park Road.

In Pineville near the South Carolina border, ZIP code 28134 had the highest increase in case rates, jumping more than 300 points to 705.9 cases per 100,000 residents.

COVID-19 case rates by ZIP code

This data comes from Mecklenburg County Public Health and includes positive COVID-19 test results, based on a person’s home ZIP code, between July 29 and August 11.

Below 400 cases per 100,000 residents:

28036: 287.2

28210: 390.3

Between 400-600 cases:

28207: 417.6

28226: 418.7

28277: 429.3

28270: 442.1

28217: 470.7

28211: 481.1

28105: 484.8

28212: 488.8

28215: 528.9

28269: 562.1

28031: 579.0

28262: 594.9

Between 600-800 cases:

28227: 608.2

28209: 612.8

28078: 632.3

28205: 632.9

28273: 634.7

28278: 651.5

28134: 705.9

28216: 734.3

28214: 738.4

28208: 745.8

28203: 755.5

28213: 761.9

Above 800 cases:

28202: 826.9

28206: 838.5

28204: 908.5

