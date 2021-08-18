Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center is closing due to COVID spike — again

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center in uptown Charlotte will once again close to the public due to rising coronavirus cases, city officials said late Wednesday.

The closure starts on Thursday, officials announced just 45 minutes after Charlotte’s new mask mandate took effect Wednesday afternoon. Face coverings are now required in all public places in the city and unincorporated parts of Mecklenburg County, regardless of people’s vaccination status.

The Government Center had just reopened in June, after being closed to the public throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier Wednesday, the public jeered at county commissioners in their meeting chamber, up until they cast a vote requiring masks for all of Mecklenburg County, including in Cornelius, Huntersville, Davidson, Pineville, Matthews and Mint Hill. That public health rule will take effect on Aug. 28.

The closure means the public will no longer be able to attend meetings in person, including for Charlotte City Council, Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board, city spokesman Cory Burkarth said.

But meetings will be streamed lived on the Government Channel and on social media. People can still participate in public comment virtually.

Coronavirus trends have drastically worsened in Charlotte during the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

Health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated. Only half of Mecklenburg residents are fully immunized, according to the latest public health data.