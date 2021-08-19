NC’s COVID-19 death toll hits 14,000 as delta surge continues

North Carolina reported its 14,000th death from COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 7,020 new COVID-19 cases and 3,083 hospitalizations.

The new cases and hospitalizations were the most since late January when the state was just coming down from the pandemic’s peak over the winter. The highest number of cases reported in a day was 11,581 on Jan. 9, and hospitalizations due to the virus peaked at 3,990 on Jan. 14.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 53 deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of North Carolinians who have died due to the virus to 14,005.

DHHS did not specify the dates of death for those reported on Thursday.

This is a breaking news story. Return later for updates.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER